6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Sudha Murty is a renowned author, philanthropist, and the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy who often shares valuable insights on maintaining a successful marriage.

  Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 17, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Sudha Murty has authored numerous books in English and Kannada, spanning genres from fiction to children's literature. As a philanthropist, she has initiated and supported various educational and healthcare projects across India. Her work with the Infosys Foundation has significantly impacted rural development and women’s empowerment. Here are six tips she has shared for a successful marriage:

 

1. Respect Each Other

Respect is a cornerstone of any successful relationship. Sudha Murty emphasizes the importance of mutual respect between partners. This means valuing each other's opinions, recognizing each other's efforts, and treating each other with kindness and understanding.

 

2. Effective Communication

Clear and open communication is vital. Sudha Murty highlights the need for couples to communicate effectively to avoid misunderstandings. Discussing issues openly and honestly helps in resolving conflicts and strengthens the bond.

 

3. Shared Responsibilities

Sharing responsibilities, both at home and in life, is crucial. Sudha Murty suggests that couples should support each other in managing household chores and other responsibilities. This creates a sense of teamwork and partnership.

 

4. Adaptability and Compromise

Marriage requires adaptability and the willingness to compromise. Sudha Murty advises couples to be flexible and open to change. Compromising on certain issues for the sake of the relationship is necessary for long-term happiness.

 

5. Give Each Other Space

While spending time together is important, giving each other personal space is equally essential. Sudha Murty believes that allowing your partner some alone time and respecting their individuality can help maintain a healthy balance in the relationship.

 

6. Express Gratitude and Appreciation

Regularly expressing gratitude and appreciation can go a long way. Sudha Murty recommends acknowledging and appreciating the small things your partner does. This fosters a positive and loving environment.

 

