Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3110301
HomePhotos

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

Here are a few stunning pictures of her that prove she is no less than any Bollywood diva.

  • Shweta Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 28, 2024, 10:25 PM IST

Daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Dr. Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar has been in the spotlight since her childhood. As the elder daughter of the Master Blaster, she has become a fashion icon, recognized for her radiant smile, refined style, and upbeat personality. 

Here are a few stunning pictures of her that prove she is no less than any Bollywood diva. 

 

1. Sara Tendulkar birth

Sara Tendulkar birth
1/8

Sara Tendulkar was born on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai. She has gained attention due to her family background and achievements.

2. Family Background

Family Background
2/8

She is the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and pediatrician Dr. Anjali Tendulkar. Growing up in a prominent family has shaped her public persona.

 

3. Sibling

Sibling
3/8

Sara has a younger brother, Arjun Tendulkar, who is following in their father's footsteps as a cricketer. Arjun is considered a budding talent in Indian cricket.

 

4. Education

Education
4/8

She completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, known for its academic excellence. This prestigious education laid a strong foundation for her future.

 

5. Graduation

Graduation
5/8

Sara graduated in Medicine from University College London (UCL). Her educational background reflects her commitment to academics.

 

6. Modeling Career

Modeling Career
6/8

She made her modeling debut with Ajio’s high-end fashion line, ‘Ajio Luxe’. This venture marked her entry into the fashion industry.

 

7. Bollywood Rumors

Bollywood Rumors
7/8

Sara was rumored to be making her Bollywood debut, but Sachin Tendulkar denied these reports. He emphasized that she has no intentions of entering the film industry.

 

8. Relationship Rumors

Relationship Rumors
8/8

She has been linked to Anant Ambani and cricketer Shubman Gill, though neither has confirmed these relationships. The rumors continue to circulate in the media.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient
10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani
10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha
From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024
10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Shanna Khan, daughter of Pakistan's richest man who donated over Rs 1230000000, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews