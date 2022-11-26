6 quirky offbeat honeymoon destinations in India

Here are some budget-friendly off-beat honeymoon destinations.
If you are planning to go on a honeymoon after marriage on a low budget, but you do not want to go to any crowded places, then we are telling you through this article about some beautiful offbeat locations, where the beauty is within your reach.
1. Coorg
It is called "Scotland of India". This beautiful place is best for a honeymoon. This small town is full of natural beauty, its lakes, coffee plantations, waterfalls, picturesque hills and valleys and temples will make your honeymoon memorable.
2. Pondicerry
Pondicherry is a very good place for a honeymoon. It is also called "The Little Paris". Which is incredibly developed about the charm of France. Here you can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the paths built between the trees, and the peaceful beach.
3. Puri
If you consider Puri as only a famous Hindu pilgrimage site, then you need to reconsider it. This special place is blessed with serene beaches and natural beauty, making it the best option for beach honeymoon couples.
4. Horsley hills
If you like greenery and a calm environment, then you must go to Horsley Hills for a honeymoon. Here you can see Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary, Environment Park and Malma Temple etc. Apart from this, if you wish, you can also visit the Tirupati temple located at a distance of 144 kilometres from here.
5. Wayanad
If you are fond of nature then Wayanad is the best option for you. The beauty here can impress you. Apart from this, if you go to Wayanad, then definitely visit places like Edakkal Caves, Meenmuthi Falls, and Pookot Lake.
6. Narkanda
One of the popular hill stations of India, Narkanda is a wonderful place for a honeymoon. Here you will be blown away by the spectacular view of the mighty Himalayan-mountain range covered with snow and the lush green forests at its foothills. Apart from Hatu Peak, Hatu Temple, here you can also see apple orchards.