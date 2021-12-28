6 meaningful gift ideas for New Year 2022

On new year's eve, we meet our family and friends. We party with them, surprise them with gifts.
The new year is the time when we start fresh, look towards the future with hopeful optimism. 2021 has been a tough year for all of us, therefore, we surely want new beginnings. On new year's eve, we meet our family and friends. We party with them, surprise them with gifts.
We are sure, you must be planning something special for your loved ones in order to make them happy. Therefore, we are here to help you with gifts ideas that will bring good luck to them. Take a look:
1. Laughing Buddha-Lord Ganesha
It is believed that if a person rubs Laughing Buddha's belly, it brings good luck. It symbolises happiness, luck and prosperity.
You can also give Ganesh Ji to your loved one. Lord Ganesha is believed to bring good luck, peace, and prosperity in life. (Image Credit:quirksandcurious_kp/Instagram)
2. Dream-Catcher
Dream Catcher protects people from negativity, bad dreams and nightmares. (Image Credit:ely.sian_dreamcatchers/Instagram)
3. Feather
A lone feather is believed to be a blessing and a symbol of thoughtfulness. It is a perfect gift you want someone to know that you care for him. (Image Credit: rangeenkalakari/Instagram)
4. Bamboo Plant
Gifting Bamboo Plant to someone will increase his wealth, success, health, and prosperity. It is lucky even it is not gifted. (Image credit: radhaswaminursery/Instagram)
5. Birth Stone
You can gift some customized birthstones as they have healing qualities and helpful powers. (Image Credit: birth.stones/Instagram)
6. Evil-eye accessories
You can get the evil-eye featured accessories in order to keep the person away from all negative energies. (Image Credit: kraftoholic/instagram)