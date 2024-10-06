6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

Here’s a collection of seven lehengas worn by Shraddha Kapoor to inspire your look.
Shraddha Kapoor is admired not only for her acting but also for her evolving sense of fashion. Over the years, her style and charm have grown, with her graceful personality reflected in every outfit. Whether she’s attending events or celebrations, Shraddha’s lehengas have consistently made a statement. With the wedding season approaching, her choice of lehengas can serve as the perfect inspiration for brides and wedding guests alike. Here’s a collection of seven lehengas worn by Shraddha Kapoor to inspire your look.
1. White Lehenga
First on the list is this elegant white floral lehenga worn by Shraddha Kapoor, which exudes both class and uniqueness. At first glance, it appears to be a simple white lehenga, but a closer look reveals intricate embroidery adorning the skirt, blouse, and dupatta. The V-neck, quarter-sleeved blouse complements the skirt beautifully, providing the outfit with a structured silhouette.
2. Peach Glitz Lehenga
If you’re searching for a lehenga that’s extravagant yet doesn’t outshine the bride, this peach glitz lehenga worn by Shraddha Kapoor is the perfect choice. Adorned with stunning beading throughout, this glamorous lehenga features a unique full-sleeve blouse that completes the look beautifully.
3. Pink Lehenga
This stunning pink lehenga worn by Shraddha Kapoor will make you look like a princess this wedding season. The lehenga skirt features intricate floral detailing and a broad zari border, adding to its charm. It is paired with a simple silver blouse and a matching dupatta for a cohesive look.
4. Fuss-free lehenga
Shraddha Kapoor showcased her feminine, fuss-free lehenga by skipping chunky accessories, opting instead for diamond earrings and a bangle, complemented by a little black bindi. Her look was finished with a soft smoky eye and pink lips by makeup artist Shraddha Naik, along with a casual blow dry. The metallic-finish eye makeup enhanced her appearance without overwhelming it. To recreate the look, use silver eyeshadow on the eyelid and a smoky grey on the outer corners, blending for a seamless finish.
5. Green printed lehenga
Ditching the traditional dupatta, Shraddha Kapoor gave her green and white Saaksha & Kinni lehenga a modern twist by pairing it with an oversized green shirt. The shirt's solid shade contrasted beautifully with the corset-style blouse and flowy skirt, which featured a textured white and green print. She completed her summer-ready look with chunky hoop earrings and strappy black heels. For her beauty picks, Shraddha opted for soft smoky eyes and voluminous beach waves, adding a statement touch to her ensemble.
6. Lilac lehenga
For her traditional looks, Shraddha Kapoor frequently opts for lehengas, blending classic styles with edgy touches. Notable pieces include a cobalt blue lehenga with a unique cutwork blouse and a striking lilac lehenga by Krésha Bajaj worn at Akash and Shloka Ambani’s engagement. This lavender ensemble features a sheer-neckline blouse, a ballgown-style skirt, and a matching dupatta, all adorned with intricate glass beadwork and crystals. The set, called The Lavender Tessellation lehenga, beautifully showcases modern elegance for festive occasions.