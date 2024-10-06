Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3111846
HomePhotos

6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam

Here’s a collection of seven lehengas worn by Shraddha Kapoor to inspire your look.

  • Shweta Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 06, 2024, 07:55 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor is admired not only for her acting but also for her evolving sense of fashion. Over the years, her style and charm have grown, with her graceful personality reflected in every outfit. Whether she’s attending events or celebrations, Shraddha’s lehengas have consistently made a statement. With the wedding season approaching, her choice of lehengas can serve as the perfect inspiration for brides and wedding guests alike. Here’s a collection of seven lehengas worn by Shraddha Kapoor to inspire your look.

 

1. White Lehenga

White Lehenga
1/6

First on the list is this elegant white floral lehenga worn by Shraddha Kapoor, which exudes both class and uniqueness. At first glance, it appears to be a simple white lehenga, but a closer look reveals intricate embroidery adorning the skirt, blouse, and dupatta. The V-neck, quarter-sleeved blouse complements the skirt beautifully, providing the outfit with a structured silhouette.

 

2. Peach Glitz Lehenga

Peach Glitz Lehenga
2/6

If you’re searching for a lehenga that’s extravagant yet doesn’t outshine the bride, this peach glitz lehenga worn by Shraddha Kapoor is the perfect choice. Adorned with stunning beading throughout, this glamorous lehenga features a unique full-sleeve blouse that completes the look beautifully.

 

3. Pink Lehenga

Pink Lehenga
3/6

This stunning pink lehenga worn by Shraddha Kapoor will make you look like a princess this wedding season. The lehenga skirt features intricate floral detailing and a broad zari border, adding to its charm. It is paired with a simple silver blouse and a matching dupatta for a cohesive look.

 

4. Fuss-free lehenga

Fuss-free lehenga
4/6

Shraddha Kapoor showcased her feminine, fuss-free lehenga by skipping chunky accessories, opting instead for diamond earrings and a bangle, complemented by a little black bindi. Her look was finished with a soft smoky eye and pink lips by makeup artist Shraddha Naik, along with a casual blow dry. The metallic-finish eye makeup enhanced her appearance without overwhelming it. To recreate the look, use silver eyeshadow on the eyelid and a smoky grey on the outer corners, blending for a seamless finish.

 

5. Green printed lehenga

Green printed lehenga
5/6

Ditching the traditional dupatta, Shraddha Kapoor gave her green and white Saaksha & Kinni lehenga a modern twist by pairing it with an oversized green shirt. The shirt's solid shade contrasted beautifully with the corset-style blouse and flowy skirt, which featured a textured white and green print. She completed her summer-ready look with chunky hoop earrings and strappy black heels. For her beauty picks, Shraddha opted for soft smoky eyes and voluminous beach waves, adding a statement touch to her ensemble.

 

6. Lilac lehenga

Lilac lehenga
6/6

For her traditional looks, Shraddha Kapoor frequently opts for lehengas, blending classic styles with edgy touches. Notable pieces include a cobalt blue lehenga with a unique cutwork blouse and a striking lilac lehenga by Krésha Bajaj worn at Akash and Shloka Ambani’s engagement. This lavender ensemble features a sheer-neckline blouse, a ballgown-style skirt, and a matching dupatta, all adorned with intricate glass beadwork and crystals. The set, called The Lavender Tessellation lehenga, beautifully showcases modern elegance for festive occasions.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sultry, sexy photos
5 stunning images of space captured by NASA's James Webb telescope
6 ethnic ensembles from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for festive glam
Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show
Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Israel: 1 killed, 9 injured at mass shooting at bus station in Beersheba
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews