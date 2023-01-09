5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali

You can enjoy many exciting activities in Manali, which will make your trip memorable forever.
Manali is one of the favorite hill stations of millions of people due to its excellent views and beautiful valleys. Be it a honeymoon, fun with friends or a holiday with family, Manali is the perfect destination for all. Be it romance or adventure, Manali finds its way into the hearts of tourists in every way. You can enjoy many such exciting activities in Manali, which will make your trip memorable forever. If there is a plan to go to Manali, then definitely enjoy these activities.
1. Trekking in Manali
Trekking is one of the most popular adventure activities in Manali. You can enjoy trekking at many tourist places here. Trekkers are made to enjoy trekking for many kilometers through mountains and forests. From these routes, you get to see rivers, waterfalls, and high mountains. Here the tourist can choose the trekking route from easy to difficulty level according to their wish and ability. Trekking here starts from Rs 5600 per person, this fee also depends on the package of the organizer.
2. Manali motorbiking
Riding a motorbike in mountains is considered to be an act of great courage and enthusiasm. Tourists can enjoy motorbiking here while driving through tourist spots like Gata Loops, Morey Plains, Baralacha La Pass, Khardung La Pass, Nubra Valley, Kargil, Drass, Pangong Tso, Keylong, Tanlong La and Rumsey. The fees for motorbiking here start from Rs.6000 onwards.
3. Manali to snow scooter
One of the fun adventure sports in Manali is a snow scooter. This sport has gained immense popularity and is also highly preferred by tourists. Through this scooter, you can go up to 2 km while driving in the snow. You can either drive this scooter with the help of a trainer or you can enjoy it by driving this scooter yourself. You can enjoy snow scooters in Solang Valley or Rohtang Pass. You can go for this activity between 200 to 1000 rupees.
4. Ziplining activity in Manali
This activity is done in the middle of the high mountains of the forests. In ziplining, you have to go from one end to the other with a rope tied around your waist. Many trainers are present with you to get this activity done, who take special care of your safety. Ziplining is an extremely thrilling and heart-pounding activity. Ziplining in Manali is done in Haripur and Solang Valley. This activity starts from Rs.1300 here.
5. River crossing in Manali
You must have enjoyed boating on a river. You may also be fond of swimming but how about crossing the river with the help of a rope from above? This is one adventure activity that you absolutely must not miss on your Manali trip. The river crossing is done at Van Vihar and Solang Valley. Its fee is 350 rupees per person.
6. Skiing in Manali
Tourists from all over the world come for skiing at Rohtang Pass. There is skiing for both beginners and experienced people. There will be a chance of skiing under the supervision of experts. Solang Valley, Rohtang, Madhi, Gulaba and Dhundi are very famous for skiing. Skinning is done here for Rs.300.
7. Paragliding in Manali
Paragliding often tops the list of tourists visiting Manali. The thrill of flying like a bird over the beautiful plains of Manali cannot be imagined. It can only be felt while flying. If you are also going to Manali in the summer then do not miss paragliding. Paragliding is done in Solang Valley and Madhi. The paragliding fees here range from Rs 600 to Rs 1800.