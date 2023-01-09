5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali

3/7

One of the fun adventure sports in Manali is a snow scooter. This sport has gained immense popularity and is also highly preferred by tourists. Through this scooter, you can go up to 2 km while driving in the snow. You can either drive this scooter with the help of a trainer or you can enjoy it by driving this scooter yourself. You can enjoy snow scooters in Solang Valley or Rohtang Pass. You can go for this activity between 200 to 1000 rupees.