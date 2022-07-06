5 easy-to-cook and healthy weight loss recipes

Trying to lose weight? Here we provide you with 5 easy-to-cook meals which are healthy and tasty and helps to lose weight.
Losing weight can be extremely difficult with your normal diet plan. Even after working out for hours and having the same amount of calorie consumption mayl not help you lose weight. For weight loss, you need healthy meals at proper times and intervals. Here we provide you with 5 easy-to-cook meals which are healthy and tasty and helps to lose weight.
1. Quinoa
This is one of the trendiest food of today's time. The reason behind it being good is that it contains protein and fiber and is made up of whole grains which helps you stay energized and keeps your metabolism strong.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Crisp chickpea slaw
Garbanzo beans or chickpea are loaded with resistant starch which is good for weight loss plus they are high in protein and fiber. This will help you lose weight so
Cook this recipe this weekend and enjoy it.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Cauliflower and mushroom tacos
This recipe takes only 25 minutes to get ready and has only 300 calories every serving. It Provides a good taste and gives a good boost and energy to your body and keeps your tummy full.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Harissa shakshuka with spinach and chickpeas
High in protein, eggs are well known for weight loss. And are perfect for your meal. This is a Mediterranean diet that is great for your gut, reducing inflammation and promoting heart health a perfect combination for losing weight and boosting longevity.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Greek lentil soup with toasted pita
This recipe is a mixture of Greek soup with whole-grain pita wedges that keeps you full. This meal provides you with the required amount of protein that you need for the day.
(Image Source: Pixabay)