5 ways to keep your kidneys healthy

Maintaining kidney health is important to your overall health and general well-being. Here are a few tips to keep the kidneys healthy.
Kidney is one of the most important organ of our body. The important work of filtering the waste products produced in our body and removing it through the urethra is done through the kidneys. If the kidneys do not function properly then serious illnesses can crop up.
Kidneys are also responsible for activating a form of vitamin D that helps the body absorb calcium for building bones and regulating muscle function. In addition, the kidneys regulate pH, salt and potassium levels in the body. They also produce hormones that regulate blood pressure and control the production of red blood cells.
In such a situation, it is very important to keep the kidneys healthy and if at all there is any problem it should not be taken lightly and should be treated properly. These days due to lifestyle change, hectic schedule and unhealthy eating habits, kidney-related diseases have become common.
1. Regular exercise
If there is a problem with the kidney then some symptoms start appearing in the body. This includes lack of energy, fatigue, lack of concentration, difficulty in urinating, severe pain in kidney and such others.
Exercise or yoga can lower the risk of chronic kidney disease. It can also reduce your blood pressure and boost your heart health, which are both important to preventing kidney damage.
2. Control your blood sugar
People with diabetes, or a condition that causes high blood sugar, may develop kidney damage. When cells can't use the glucose in the blood, kidneys are forced to work extra hard to filter blood. This can lead to life-threatening damage. If you control your blood sugar, you reduce the risk of damage.
Also, if the damage is caught early, your doctor can take steps to reduce or prevent additional damage.
3. Monitor blood pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension can cause kidney damage so keep your blood pressure in check. If high blood pressure occurs with other health issues like diabetes, heart disease, or high cholesterol, the impact can be significant.
Lifestyle and dietary changes may help lower your blood pressure if it is high. Doctors prescribe medicine in serious cases.
4. Monitor weight and eat a healthy diet
People who are overweight or obese are at risk for a number of health conditions that can damage the kidneys. These include diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease. A healthy diet low in sodium, processed meats, and other kidney-damaging foods may help reduce the risk of kidney damage.
Focus on eating fresh ingredients that are naturally low-sodium, such as cauliflower, blueberries, fish, whole grains and more.
5. Drink plenty of fluids
Regular and consistent water intake is healthy for kidneys. Water helps clear sodium and toxins and lowers risk of chronic kidney disease. People who have previously had kidney stones should drink lots of water to help prevent stone deposits in the future.
