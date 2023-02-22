Search icon
5 Unusual, strange, weird natural phenomena that happen only in India

Check here a list of five very unusual and bizarre natural phenomena in India.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 22, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

India is an eccentric land filled with beautiful yet rare occurrences. While the country is full of beautiful places like the Thar desert in Rajasthan, the Himalayan and Aravalli mountains. Every state of India has some famous spots that attract a huge number of people every year for tourism. While places like the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Red fort in Delhi are among common and popular tourist places and people are well versed about the history and significance of these places, there are various phenomena or rare occurrences that only a few people know about. 

Here is a list of such rare phenomena of India: 

1. Shani Shingnapur – the village without locks and doors

Shani Shingnapur – the village without locks and doors
1/5

Shani Shingnapur is a village in Maharashtra which is probably the only village in the country with houses, even jewellery shops without any locks or doors. The locals believe that whoever gets inside the village with the aim to rob or loot gets lost in the village and loses their mind. It is believed that lord Shani dev, the Hindu god associated with the planet Saturn is overlooking the village and that is why no harm can happen to the village or villagers. (Photo: Twitter/@arvindvarcjaswi)   

 

2. Mass birds suicide, Assam

Mass birds suicide, Assam
2/5

Every year, during the late monsoon season most of the birds in Jatinga, Assam commit suicide. Earlier, it was believed that some evil spirit was driving the cruel occurrence but now researchers are saying that birds like Kingfishers, Pond Heron, and Tiger Bittern are subjected to such strange behaviour. Various locals have reported that the birds look somewhat dazed, and disoriented and crash into trees, lights, and buildings. (Photo: PTI)

 

3. Kodinhi: Kerala's mysterious village of twins

Kodinhi: Kerala's mysterious village of twins
3/5

A report by The New Indian Express pointed out that this village called Kodinhi in Kerala has about 200 pairs of twins, meaning 400 individuals. Several types of research have been conducted on this phenomenon but the reason behind the unusually large number of twins in this village still remains a mystery. (Photo: Ripleys)

4. Floating islands in Manipur

Floating islands in Manipur
4/5

Manipur's Loktak lake has a series of floating islands. Formed by heterogeneous masses of vegetation, soil, and organic matter, these islands are called Phumdi. The largest of all the phumdi in the lake is situated in the southeastern region of Loktak Lake. (Photo: NASA)

 

5. Aleya Ghost Lights

Aleya Ghost Lights
5/5

These lights are seen in the Marshy regions of West Bengal. The fisherman community often see the light and followed these lights, which led to their death. Reports suggest these lights known by different names have been associated with the paranormal or spirits of people. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

 

