5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

These are just a few examples of the many delicious monsoon sweets found across India. Each state has its own unique offerings, making it a delightful culinary journey to explore.
Monsoon season in India brings with it a unique charm, and one of the best ways to enjoy it is by indulging in delicious sweets. Here are five traditional monsoon sweets from different Indian states:
1. Ghevar - Rajasthan
This disc-shaped sweet, made with a delicate batter of flour, ghee, and water, is a quintessential monsoon treat in Rajasthan. Its honeycomb-like texture and sweet syrup make it the perfect indulgence.
2. Malpua - West Bengal
These sweet pancakes are a popular monsoon delicacy enjoyed across India, but they hold a special place in West Bengal. Made with a batter of flour, milk, and sugar, they are often served with rabri or sweetened condensed milk.
3. Ukadiche Modak - Maharashtra
A steamed sweet dumpling, Ukadiche Modak is a Maharashtrian specialty enjoyed during festivals and the monsoon season. It is made with a filling of coconut and jaggery wrapped in rice flour dough.
4. Anarse ki Goli - Uttar Pradesh
5. Narali Bhaat - Maharashtra
While primarily a savory dish, Narali Bhaat (coconut rice) can also be enjoyed as a sweet dessert in Maharashtra. It is cooked with coconut milk, jaggery, and cardamom, making it a comforting and satisfying monsoon treat.