5 tips to stay healthy this summer

India is witnessing severe heatwave conditions and already temperatures are at record high. In such a situations it is very essential to stay healthy.

Summers are here and is not going to end anytime soon. North India is witnessing severe heatwave conditions and already the temperatures are at record high this season. In such a situations it is very essential to stay healthy. Heatwaves can lead to heat stroke, sunburn, dehydration among many other problems.

Besides, summer heat can really be physically exhausting and uncomfortable. So here we look into some tips and tricks to stay healthy this summer season.

Read | 5 face packs for glowing skin this summer