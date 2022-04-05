5 tips to stay healthy this summer

India is witnessing severe heatwave conditions and already temperatures are at record high. In such a situations it is very essential to stay healthy.
Summers are here and is not going to end anytime soon. North India is witnessing severe heatwave conditions and already the temperatures are at record high this season. In such a situations it is very essential to stay healthy. Heatwaves can lead to heat stroke, sunburn, dehydration among many other problems.
Besides, summer heat can really be physically exhausting and uncomfortable. So here we look into some tips and tricks to stay healthy this summer season.
1. Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of water to beat the heat. Summer heat and sweat can dehydrate your body leading to many health conditions. Drink at least 2 to 3 litres of water per day to keep yourself hydrated. Carry water with you whenever you step out of your house.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Precautions to avoid heatstroke
Many people face heatstroke when over exposed to the sun during summers. Adults are more vulnerable to this as their bodies do not adjust to temperature changes as quickly. In such a situation, avoid going out of your house during the peak sunny hours of the day like afternoons and keep yourself hydrated.
Even if you require to step out of your house, try to cover your head and face from the scorching rays of the sun.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Eat healthy and light diet
Consume small, frequent meals. Heavy meals with high carbohydrate and fat content generate a lot of heat in the body. Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables regularly.
Concentrate on fresh fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as oranges, watermelon, tomatoes, muskmelons among others. Include some protein with one or two meals in your diet. Avoid junk food.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Have proper skin care routine
The skin should be properly moisturised in the summer. For complete dry skin, you can also use cream moisturiser. Face or skin should be properly washed in the summer to protect it from the heat stroke and dust particles. Do this three-four times a day.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Light and comfortable attires
In the summer, it is best to dress in light material and soft colours which are breathable and lightweight. Such clothings will help to keep your body temperature regulated. Instead of heavy clothing, choose natural fabrics such as cotton, linen or khadi texture.
(Image Source: Pixabay)