5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics

Whenever there is talk of Varun Dhawan's niece Anjani Dhawan, her boldness and hotness never take a back seat. Take inspiration from Anjili Dhawan's traditional looks for the festive season.
Anjani Dhawan has not yet appeared in films, but her glamour and beauty always remain in the discussion. Here you will get to see more than one simple and gorgeous look of Anjani, which you can carry in the festive season. Chaitra Navratri has started. If you want a traditional outfit for the whole Navratri, Varun Dhawan's niece Anjani Dhawan's style will be an inspiration for you.
1. Sparkle in gota leaf scarf
In the festive season, not only traditional clothes but bright colours also look great. Jaipuri print gota-leaf dupatta has been styled with her white Lucknowi kurta. This confluence of the culture of Lucknow and Jaipur looks very lovely. You too can adopt this look on any occasion from Navratri to Diwali.
2. Blue Lucknowi kurta
Anjani wore a churi dar and a palazzo in the last two pictures with her blue Lucknowi kurta. So in this photo blue kurta with blue palazzo. Just because of the different color of the palazzo, their entire look changed. In the rest of this look, she has made a ponytail. This type of mix and match pattern will give you an idea to wear the same kurta in different ways.
3. Purple Lucknowi kurta
Purple coloured border work on white Lucknowi embroidered kurta. Anjani is wearing a white palazzo with this kurta and has a purple bindi. Pink tint shade has been applied on the lips and silver-colored metal bangles are worn on the hands. The hair is tied in a loose ponytail with a middle pleat.
4. Anjili Dhawan in white-blue kurta set
Whether you want to add white colored lower with this blue Lucknowi kurta or you will see the photo next day, two things are common in all the kurta looks of Anjani. Like, open hair and silver earrings.
5. Perfect kurta for festive season
Anjani Dhawan's wardrobe has a huge collection of Lucknowi kurtas. You will understand this very well by looking at their photos here. She comes from a family associated with the glamor world. Common girls collection also has a wide range of kurtas. Now the special thing is to style these kurtas. Which you can take ideas about different looks of Anjani and look special for 9 days of Navratri.
6. Anjili in pink kurta
In this pink Lucknowi kurta with pink lipstick, Anjani is looking very beautiful and elegant.
7. Chikankari kurta
All colors look very beautiful in chikankari kurta. But the matter of white color is different. White embroidered kurta is a combination of both simplicity and royalty. Anjani has teamed up the white Lucknowi kurta with dark lip color and dark plain bindi in this look. Along with this, she has carried matte finish makeup on her face, in which her beauty seems to have increased manifold.