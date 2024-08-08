5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

Here are five standout moments when she made some of her most fashionable choices.

Sobhita Dhulipala, a rising star in the film industry, captivates audiences with her acting talent and impeccable fashion sense. Whether on the red carpet, in films, or in her personal life, she consistently showcases confident and effortless style. Recently, she shocked everyone by getting engaged to Naga Chaitanya. Here are five standout moments when she made some of her most fashionable choices.