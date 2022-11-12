Search icon
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon

Rakul Preet Singh's great acting skills, vibrant smile and her gorgeous dress sense have always been appreciated by her fans.

  • Nov 12, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

We cannot deny the fact that Rakul Preet Singh is undoubtedly the girl next door. Her fans not only appreciate her for her cinema presence but also for her amazing fashion choices. Over the years she has proven herself to be a potential actor. Along with her great acting skills her vibrant smile and gorgeous dress sense have always been appreciated by her fans. Be it a saree, gown, or dress Kriti knows how to carry her each outfit with grace. 

1. Lahenga Look

Lahenga Look
1/5

Rakul Preet Singh looks magnificent in a printed floral lehenga paired it with statement earrings. (Instagram/ Rakul Preet Singh)

2. Saree Look

Saree Look
2/5

Rakul Preet Singh looks radiant in this vibrant yellow and orange printed saree paired with a mirror-work golden blouse. (Instagram/ Rakul Preet Singh)

 

3. Gown look

Gown look
3/5

Rakul Preet Singh looks mesmerizing in this off-shoulder black body-con gown. (Instagram/ Rakul Preet Singh)

4. Short dress look

Short dress look
4/5

Rakul Preet Singh looks vibrant in this short, sleeveless pink body-con dress with beaded straps. (Instagram/ Rakul Preet Singh)

5. Two piece pant set

Two piece pant set
5/5

Rakul Preet Singh looks vibrant in this corset-style bodice paired it with wide led bottoms. (Instagram/ Rakul Preet Singh)

