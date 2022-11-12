5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon

We cannot deny the fact that Rakul Preet Singh is undoubtedly the girl next door. Her fans not only appreciate her for her cinema presence but also for her amazing fashion choices. Over the years she has proven herself to be a potential actor. Along with her great acting skills her vibrant smile and gorgeous dress sense have always been appreciated by her fans. Be it a saree, gown, or dress Kriti knows how to carry her each outfit with grace.