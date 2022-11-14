5 times Malaika Arora aced with her stunning outfits

Malaika Arora may work less in films but there is always a discussion about her. She has a different choice when it comes to fashion and style. This is the reason that as soon as Malaika reaches an event, she steals all the limelight. The model knows very well how to glam up any look.

To improve your dressing sense, you can also take inspiration from Malaika's outfits. So what are you waiting for, let's take inspiration from Malaika's 5 stunning outfits.