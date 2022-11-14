5 times Malaika Arora aced with her stunning outfits

Take a look at Malaika Arora's 5 stunning outfits.
Malaika Arora may work less in films but there is always a discussion about her. She has a different choice when it comes to fashion and style. This is the reason that as soon as Malaika reaches an event, she steals all the limelight. The model knows very well how to glam up any look.
To improve your dressing sense, you can also take inspiration from Malaika's outfits. So what are you waiting for, let's take inspiration from Malaika's 5 stunning outfits.
1. Saree look
The chaiya chaiya actress looks ravishing in an embroidery black lace saree and blouse. (Photo: Instagram/ Malaika Arora)
2. Gown look
Malaika Arora looks top of the world in a semi-sheer bodycon ensemble adorned with dazzling embellishments gown. (Photo: Instagram/ Malaika Arora)
3. Lehenga look
Malaika Arora looks absolutely dreamy heavily embroidered red lehenga set. (Photo: Instagram/ Malaika Arora)
4. Mini dress look
Malaika Arora dazzling in an off-white shade with beige and gold detailing mini blazer dress. (Photo: Instagram/ Malaika Arora)
5. co-ord set look
Malaika Arora looks refined and sizzling in a tailored pink co-ord set. (Photo: Instagram/ Malaika Arora)