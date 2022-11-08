Search icon
5 times Kriti Sanon proved that she's a style icon

Here are Kriti Sanon's 5 best outfits that she absolutely nailed it.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Nov 08, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

Kriti Saon has become one of the biggest names in Bollywood. She's already been ruling the million hearts of people with her talent and amazing acting skills. We cannot deny the fact that she is undoubtedly the girl next door. Her fans not only appreciate her for her cinema presence but also for her amazing fashion choices. Be it a saree, gown, or dress Kriti knows how to carry her each outfit with grace. 

We have come up with Kriti's 5 best outfits that she absolutely nailed it. 

1. Lehenga look

Lehenga look
1/5

Kriti Sanon looks magnificent in a pastel pink lehenga. (Instagram/ Kriti Sanon)

2. Mini dress look

Mini dress look
2/5

Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in a yellow silhouette in a bodycon mini dress. (Instagram/ Kriti Sanon)

3. Long dress look

Long dress look
3/5

Kriti Sanon looks refreshing in a slinky pink corset dress. (Instagram/ Kriti Sanon)

4. Saree look

Saree look
4/5

Kriti Sanon looks royal and radiant in a contemporary embellished golden saree. (Instagram/ Kriti Sanon)

5. Gown look

Gown look
5/5

Kriti Sanon looks mesmerizing in a purple strapless ruffle gown. (Instagram/ Krit sanon)

