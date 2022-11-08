5 times Kriti Sanon proved that she's a style icon

Here are Kriti Sanon's 5 best outfits that she absolutely nailed it.
Kriti Saon has become one of the biggest names in Bollywood. She's already been ruling the million hearts of people with her talent and amazing acting skills. We cannot deny the fact that she is undoubtedly the girl next door. Her fans not only appreciate her for her cinema presence but also for her amazing fashion choices. Be it a saree, gown, or dress Kriti knows how to carry her each outfit with grace.
We have come up with Kriti's 5 best outfits that she absolutely nailed it.
1. Lehenga look
Kriti Sanon looks magnificent in a pastel pink lehenga. (Instagram/ Kriti Sanon)
2. Mini dress look
Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in a yellow silhouette in a bodycon mini dress. (Instagram/ Kriti Sanon)
3. Long dress look
Kriti Sanon looks refreshing in a slinky pink corset dress. (Instagram/ Kriti Sanon)
4. Saree look
Kriti Sanon looks royal and radiant in a contemporary embellished golden saree. (Instagram/ Kriti Sanon)
5. Gown look
Kriti Sanon looks mesmerizing in a purple strapless ruffle gown. (Instagram/ Krit sanon)