5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits

Check out the pictures of actress Jacqueline Fernandez acing aerial yoga. Also, know its incredible benefits.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Apr 14, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez is a fitness enthusiast and an inspiration for many. In a recent Instagram post, the actress is flaunting her toned body as she demonstrates aerial yoga in a black all black body-hugginf outfit. 

This houseful actress loves to perform aerial yoga and her Instagram posts are proof of that. Aerial yoga not only looks glamorous but is also an ecellent way to stretch your entire body and also has many other benefits attached to it. 

Today, we are going to show you 5 acing pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez performing aerial yoga along with the benefits of doing this. 

1. Decompression of the spine

The suspended hammock allows for the spine to lengthen and decompress, which can help to alleviate back pain and improve posture.

2. Improved circulation and digestion

Inversions are a key aspect of aerial yoga, which can help to improve blood flow and digestion.

3. Increased flexibility and strength

Aerial yoga requires the use of muscles that may not be utilized in traditional yoga, resulting in increased strength and flexibility.

4. Improved balance and coordination

The instability of the hammock challenges the body to improve balance and coordination.

 

5. Reduced stress and anxiety

The meditative and relaxing nature of yoga combined with the unique experience of aerial yoga can help to reduce stress and anxiety.

