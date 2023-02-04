Search icon
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics

We have bought some pictures of to-be-bride Kiara Advani, where she's giving some major bridal goals.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 04, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

Netizens are waiting eagerly for B-town lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie the knot with each other to catch a glimpse of the beloved couple. Fans are also curious to see Kiara Advani's bridal look, but before that, we have bought some pictures of to-be-bride Kiara Advani, where she's giving some major bridal goals. 

 

1. Red lehenga

Red lehenga
1/5

This bridal look of Kiara Advani is from her film Jug Jug Jio. In which, she is wearing a very beautiful red coloured lehenga and also wearing very beautiful jewellery. 

2. Pink lehenga

Pink lehenga
2/5

This look of Kiara Advani is also from one of her TV ads. In which, the actress is wearing a very beautiful pink coloured lehenga.

3. Floral lehenga

Floral lehenga
3/5

In this look, Kiara Advani is giving a very modern bridal look. In which the actress is wearing a beautiful red floral lehenga and her blouse is also sleeveless.

4. Heavy embroidered red lehenga

Heavy embroidered red lehenga
4/5

Kiara Advani had got a photo shoot done for Manyavar in which she wore a bridal look and also clicked pictures wearing a red lehenga.

5. Bridal look in saree

Bridal look in saree
5/5

Kiara Advani has also created a simple bridal look inside her series Lust Stories. In which she was neither wearing any heavy jewellery. Also, she completed this look with very simple makeup.

