5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics

Netizens are waiting eagerly for B-town lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie the knot with each other to catch a glimpse of the beloved couple. Fans are also curious to see Kiara Advani's bridal look, but before that, we have bought some pictures of to-be-bride Kiara Advani, where she's giving some major bridal goals.
1. Red lehenga
This bridal look of Kiara Advani is from her film Jug Jug Jio. In which, she is wearing a very beautiful red coloured lehenga and also wearing very beautiful jewellery.
2. Pink lehenga
This look of Kiara Advani is also from one of her TV ads. In which, the actress is wearing a very beautiful pink coloured lehenga.
3. Floral lehenga
In this look, Kiara Advani is giving a very modern bridal look. In which the actress is wearing a beautiful red floral lehenga and her blouse is also sleeveless.
4. Heavy embroidered red lehenga
Kiara Advani had got a photo shoot done for Manyavar in which she wore a bridal look and also clicked pictures wearing a red lehenga.
5. Bridal look in saree
Kiara Advani has also created a simple bridal look inside her series Lust Stories. In which she was neither wearing any heavy jewellery. Also, she completed this look with very simple makeup.