5 times Aneet Padda made us fall in love with her Saiyaara looks

LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 08, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
1.Timeless muse in saree
Aneet Padda stuns in a cream-white saree paired with a red blouse, traditional temple jewellery, and a gajra bun. The golden-hour lighting only adds to the ethereal aura, this look exudes poise and cultural beauty.
2.Boho chic by the beach
In a rust-orange halter dress with embellished detailing, she walks through the waves, effortlessly balancing fierce confidence and coastal freedom. A look that screams modern wanderlust.
3.Moonlit melancholy in white
Draped in a simple ivory slip dress, seated pensively on the sand, Aneet Padda showcases emotional vulnerability. The minimalist styling lets her raw expressions take center stage.
4.Rain-soaked reverie
A sheer white shirt drenched in rain, this look is equal parts bold and cinematic. The wet-hair aesthetic and natural lighting create a moment that feels intimate and poetic.
5.Pretty in pink
Wrapped in cozy woollens, a pink kurta, white salwar, and a chunky scarf, the actress embraces the snowy backdrop. This look channels innocence and warmth, layered perfectly for a Himalayan escape.