5 times Alia Bhatt nailed her Indian outfits by Sabyasachi, see pics

Check out Alia Bhatt's beautiful ethnic looks, which she carries with so much grace.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Feb 23, 2023, 09:45 PM IST

 

Alia Bhatt is often seen in cool, casual and comfortable clothes. But, when it comes to any event or award function, then her looks are worth seeing. She surprises everyone with her fashion choices. Whenever Alia Bhat spet out in Saree and or lehenga her fans have gone crazy and praised her for carrying it so well. 

 

Today, we have brought some very beautiful ethnic looks of Alia Bhatt, which you cannot miss.



 

1. Alia Bhatt in red saree

Alia Bhatt in red saree
1/5

When it comes to ethnic wear, Sabyasachi's name is sure to come up. Alia is looking very beautiful wearing this saree designed by designer Sabyasachi. Alia looks perfect in a red floral embroidered saree with a simple sleek bun.

2. Alia Bhatt in yellow colored lehenga

Alia Bhatt in yellow colored lehenga
2/5

If you think twice before wearing a yellow lehenga, then you will definitely take inspiration from this look of Alia. This yellow colored lehenga by Sabyasachi has monochrome thread work. Which is carried by Alia with a heavy neckpiece. The special thing about this look of Alia is that the ethnic look has been made unique by skipping the earring.

3. Alia in multi colored saree

Alia in multi colored saree
3/5

Alia looks amazing in this multicolored Sabyasachi saree. Alia has complemented this look with a low bun in the front side hair and a small bindi. With which Miss Bhatt has carried heavy earrings.

4. Alia in green colored ruffle saree

Alia in green colored ruffle saree
4/5

Alia is also seen experimenting with sarees. Along with this, she is seen in light and carryable ethnic wear. Her look is quite impressive in this green colored Pretend Ruffle saree. Which Alia has complemented with heavy earring.

 

5. Alia Bhatt in red kurta and sharara pants

Alia Bhatt in red kurta and sharara pants
5/5

Alia Bhatt is also looking very beautiful in this velvet maroon colored kurta. Which he teamed up with Shiny Sharara Pants.

 

