5 surprising health benefits of pumpkin seeds: Power-packed with nutrients, antioxidants and more

List of 5 amazing health benefits of pumpkin seeds.
Pumpkin seeds are a nutritious and versatile ingredient that can be enjoyed year-round. They are packed with beneficial nutrients, vitamins and minerals, making them a valuable addition to a healthy diet. Here are 5 key health benefits of consuming pumpkin seeds.
1. Rich in antioxidants and minerals
Pumpkin seeds are high in antioxidants, particularly carotenoids and vitamin E, which protect cells against damage caused by free radicals. They are also rich in minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and iron, which are essential for maintaining good health.
2. Promote heart health
The high magnesium content in pumpkin seeds can help regulate blood pressure levels, while their high fiber and healthy fat content can lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.
3. Supports prostate health
Pumpkin seeds are beneficial for men's health, especially for prostate health. They contain high levels of phytosterols and zinc, which have been shown to help maintain a healthy prostate.
4. Good for sleep and mood
Pumpkin seeds are high in tryptophan, an amino acid that helps produce serotonin, which is a hormone that regulates mood and sleep patterns. Additionally, the magnesium in pumpkin seeds can help improve sleep quality and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.
5. Boosts immunity
Pumpkin seeds are also high in immune-boosting nutrients such as zinc, which plays a key role in supporting a healthy immune system. They are also high in antioxidants, which help protect against inflammation and cellular damage.