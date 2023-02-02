Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

5 surprising health benefits of pumpkin seeds: Power-packed with nutrients, antioxidants and more

List of 5 amazing health benefits of pumpkin seeds.

  • Raunak Jain
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 02, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

Pumpkin seeds are a nutritious and versatile ingredient that can be enjoyed year-round. They are packed with beneficial nutrients, vitamins and minerals, making them a valuable addition to a healthy diet. Here are 5 key health benefits of consuming pumpkin seeds.

1. Rich in antioxidants and minerals

Rich in antioxidants and minerals
1/5

Pumpkin seeds are high in antioxidants, particularly carotenoids and vitamin E, which protect cells against damage caused by free radicals. They are also rich in minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and iron, which are essential for maintaining good health.

2. Promote heart health

Promote heart health
2/5

The high magnesium content in pumpkin seeds can help regulate blood pressure levels, while their high fiber and healthy fat content can lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

3. Supports prostate health

Supports prostate health
3/5

Pumpkin seeds are beneficial for men's health, especially for prostate health. They contain high levels of phytosterols and zinc, which have been shown to help maintain a healthy prostate.

4. Good for sleep and mood

Good for sleep and mood
4/5

Pumpkin seeds are high in tryptophan, an amino acid that helps produce serotonin, which is a hormone that regulates mood and sleep patterns. Additionally, the magnesium in pumpkin seeds can help improve sleep quality and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

5. Boosts immunity

Boosts immunity
5/5

Pumpkin seeds are also high in immune-boosting nutrients such as zinc, which plays a key role in supporting a healthy immune system. They are also high in antioxidants, which help protect against inflammation and cellular damage.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 most expensive smartphones in the world and their staggering prices
Cheapest luxury cars in India from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and others
Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi: Meet the richest television actresses
Gut health: Five foods to avoid that are forming gas
Lunchbox, Pagglait producer Guneet Monga marries Sunny Kapoor in traditional Sikh wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple AirTag helps passenger find lost wallet after airline fails
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.