During summers and changing weather condition, oily skin tends to be more problematic. Whether your skin is slightly oily or extremely oily, it will lead to certain skin problems like increased acne breakouts, blackheads due to clogged pores and the greasy shine on your face.
When an excess of these oils gets trapped in the pores and combines with dead skin cells and bacteria, it gives rise to pimples and blackheads. There are many things you can do to treat your oily skin. Here we give you 5 skincare tips to keep skin clear of excess oil in summers.
1. Cleanse your face twice or thrice daily
The most important tip is to cleanse your skin and keep it clean at all times. Cleanse your face twice or thrice daily to rid it of all the accumulated dirt and oil build-up which leads to clogged pores, acne and other problems.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Use hydrating serum
If your skin feels dehydrated, then use a hydrating serum in your skincare routine. For brightening and anti-ageing effects, use a serum with brightening and anti-ageing properties.
(Image Source: File)
3. Exfoliate once or twice a week
Exfoliate your skin once or twice a week. The excess sebum produced on the skin layer leads to dead skin cells on the skin's surface, which results in pimples, acne, whiteheads, and blackheads.
4. Use a face mask or a peel once a week
Use a face mask or a peel once a week on your skin. The best face mask for oily skin is one that contains Charcoal or Moroccan clay that keeps skin calm and clear.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Remove makeup before going to bed
No matter how much you are tired and sleepy, never go to bed with your makeup on. This will clog the pores of the skin and increase your other skin problems.
(Image Source: Pixabay)