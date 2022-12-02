Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations

Here are the 5 beautiful honeymoon destinations in India that you consider for your honeymoon.
After marriage, going on a honeymoon is a good opportunity for any couple to understand each other along with roaming around. Every couple wishes that their honeymoon should always be memorable for them and for this the place should be chosen very leisurely and thoughtfully. Sometimes for a long time, it is not possible to decide where to go. For this reason, many times wrong places are chosen in haste. There are many such places in India which are best for any couple to go on a honeymoon.
1. Jammu Kashmir
On hearing the name of Kashmir, the word romance comes to mind. Perhaps that is why it is the first choice of people for honeymoon destination in India. On one hand, the boat houses decorated with flowers are calling you in Dal Lake, on the other hand, the hustle and bustle of the markets pulls you towards it. If you are planning to come here, then first of all take a romantic Shikara ride of Dal Lake. Then enjoy the world's highest golf course in Gulmarg. Must also visit the high hills of Patnitop. If you are one of those couples who like to live in peace, then Kashmir is the right place for you.
2. Auli
Among some offbeat and unique places, Auli comes at the top. The sight of snow-capped mountains all around can compel you to do adventures like a ski. Here the world's highest Auli lake looks very beautiful, you can stand there comfortably for some time and capture that moment in photos. If you are fond of trekking then trek on the mysterious paths of Gurso Bugyal. Auli is also a ski destination, you can also ski here amidst beautiful snow-covered views.
3. Andaman and Nicobar Islands
The blue sheet of water, the pristine white beaches, the dense forests and the sunlight falling on the entire island look very romantic. This beachside destination is no less than a paradise for married couples. Apart from the beach in Andaman, you can also enjoy the light and sound show at the Cellular Jail. Many couples wish to watch the sun setting hand in hand. If you also have the same wish then reach Radhanagar Beach before sunset. You would hardly have seen such a beautiful sight before. Also, enjoy snorkelling at Elephant Beach on Havelock Island. For couples who love the beachside, peaceful place, Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the perfect option.
4. Shillong
Green valleys, blue sky and milk-white waterfalls, all these views make Shillong extremely colourful. Here you will see hustle and bustle on every street, the brightness of the markets can compel you to buy something or the other. In Shillong, you can enjoy the country's highest waterfall, Nohkalikai Waterfall. If you are very fond of seeing artefacts, then you can enjoy them by visiting Don Bosco Center. Couples interested in knowing the diverse cultures of India must visit Shillong.
5. Tawang
Tawang is a city in itself surrounded by mountains and monasteries. People coming here always feel that they have come to another beautiful world. If you are going to Tawang in the month of February, then you will get to see a different view here. The Tibetan New Year is celebrated in this month. Madhuri Lake is one of the most popular lakes in Tawang. This lake is very famous all over India. And of course, take an extra day to visit Nurnang Falls, it is said that whoever sees this lake, remains to see it.