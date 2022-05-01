5 refreshing summer drinks you must try to beat the heat

To keep the heat at bay, we bring you the top 5 summer cooling beverages.
Several parts of India are reeling under a severe heatwave. This year, the month of April has been unprecedentedly hot as the temperature in different parts of the country crossed 40 degrees Celsius.
Amid the heatwaves, staying hydrated is the most important factor to keep going in this sweltering heat and maintain good health.
Check these beverages that not only satisfy your thirst but also keep your body cool.
1. Lassi
This smooth and creamy yogurt based refreshment is considered to be an amazing summer cooler. You can easily add many variations to it, from classic to mint, avocado, mango to banana walnut lassi and more. If you haven't tried any of these yet, fret not.
2. Nimbu Paani
This is a quick drink to make and can be prepared using mint leaves, lemons, sugar, salt and water. You can also add spices like cumin, coriander powder, black pepper, to make it interestingly tasty.
3. Aam Panna
This drink is most popular in Maharashtra and is made with our favourite king of fruits, mango. This refreshing summer drink is prepared using mango pulp and blended with cumin, jeera and mint leaves.
4. Jaljeera
This drink can be prepared in just a few minutes. This solution is best for people dealing with digestion problems, especially during summers.
5. Buttermilk (Chaas)
Buttermilk or popularly known as chaas is an amazing curd-based drink that is undoubtedly an Indian favourite. The addition of spices like jeera only enhances the benefits it has to offer.