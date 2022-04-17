5 refreshing face mists that will help you beat the summer heat

These hydrating face mists will help you take care of your sensitive skin during these hot summer days.
The rising temperatures have become a major cause of concern for all the skin care lovers. Dry skin is one of the worst nightmares in these hot summer days. Soothing and refreshing face mists are a must to quest your skin care thirst.
Here are some hydrating face mists that you can use so that your skin thanks you later.
1. Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist Pure Rosewater
If you are one of those who experiences dry skin during this time of the year, it is time to get your ands on this facial tonic. Forest Essentials’ hydrating face mist is cooling, soothing and moisturising at the same time.
2. Plum Green Tea Revitalizing Face Mist
This face mist from Plum comes with the freshness of aloe vera and green tea. It is a great solution to relieve your acne-prone skin and help it to revive its beautiful self. This face mist can be used for hydration, nourishment and also as a makeup setter.
3. The Body Shop Rose Dewy Glow Face Mist
This face mist from The Body Shop gives your skin a dewy, glimmery look along with a soothing flowery fragrance. Made with a blend of raspberry essence and cherry water, this face mint is ideal for those who want to get a natural looking tinted glow.
4. Pilgrim Alcohol-Free Face Mist
The plus point of the Pilgrim face mist is that it is completely alcohol free. It not only replenishes your skin by penetrating deep inside but also helps to refresh tired skin. It is known for being super gentle and most effective for the sensitive skin types.
5. TNW Rose Water
This one is hands down one of the most loved faced mists. The Natural Wash’s rose water is known to remove excess oil and prevent acne. It also helps to maintain your skin’s collagen levels, which help to keep the ageing factor at bay.