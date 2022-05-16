5 reasons why you must drink water amid temperature crossing 49 degrees

Reports suggest just 4% water loss can lead to dehydration and at 15% it can be fatal. IMD shared an advisory asking people to drink plenty of water.
Warm weather can pose a number of health risks, including heatstroke and sunburn, but dehydration is one of the most common heat related conditions. With temperatures in Delhi, some parts of Rajasthan and some northern states crossing the 49 degrees mark, water consumption becomes very essential.
Medical reports suggest just 4% water loss can lead to dehydration and at 15% it can be fatal. The India Meteorological Department has shared an advisory asking people to drink plenty of water even if not thirsty and avoid venturing outside their homes unless absolutely essential. So here we look at why drinking water is essential?
1. To stay hydrated
For Indian summers, the standard 8 glasses of water a day don't hold true for all. As a thumb rule 35ml/ kg /day is a good measure and in Indian summers it can increase to 45ml/kg/day. Just 4% water loss can lead to dehydration and at 15% it can be fatal.
Mild dehydration can cause exhaustion and loss of concentration and irritability. Usually, our body has a well-connected system involving the brain, kidneys and other organs that regulate and keep the water levels in balance. Severe dehydration can affect organs like kidney and can also prove to be fatal.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Water helps create saliva
The saliva is needed for breaking down food in our mouth. It also keeps the mouth free from infections. Less water intake may decrease the saliva production, causing a dry mouth.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Keeping body temperature at normal
Water is closely linked with keeping the body temperature at normal. In summer, we tend to sweat and thus loose water from the skin. Because water can absorb and transfer heat well, the human body uses it to stabilize temperature. Water has a relatively high heat capacity, meaning it can absorb a lot of heat before its temperature rises.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Water best detox drink
Water helps throw out waste materials through sweat, urine and feces. It is the best detox drink. Water is pure, clean, calorie-free and rids the body from toxins and free radicals. Water detoxing is a great way to reduce fat stored in the liver in obese individuals.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Boosts the blood circulation
Water boosts the blood circulation, helping deliver oxygen and nutrients to all parts of the body. Staying hydrated helps circulation by improving blood flow throughout the body. Warm water is particularly beneficial as it encourages the veins to expand, thus allowing more room for blood to flow. Chilled water, on the other hand, may cause the veins to close up.
(Image Source: Pixabay)