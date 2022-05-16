5 reasons why you must drink water amid temperature crossing 49 degrees

Reports suggest just 4% water loss can lead to dehydration and at 15% it can be fatal. IMD shared an advisory asking people to drink plenty of water.

Warm weather can pose a number of health risks, including heatstroke and sunburn, but dehydration is one of the most common heat related conditions. With temperatures in Delhi, some parts of Rajasthan and some northern states crossing the 49 degrees mark, water consumption becomes very essential.

Medical reports suggest just 4% water loss can lead to dehydration and at 15% it can be fatal. The India Meteorological Department has shared an advisory asking people to drink plenty of water even if not thirsty and avoid venturing outside their homes unless absolutely essential. So here we look at why drinking water is essential?

