From Udaipur to Ladakh: 5 vacation spots made popular by Bollywood movies

Discover the most famous vacation spots made famous by Bollywood movies.

  • Jul 20, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Movies are the best medium to showcase a location excitingly. There are several influences and importance of cinema on the lifestyle of people, out of which one is surely Bollywood shooting locations. 

So, here are some of the best vacation spots that have been made popular by Bollywood - 

 

1. Pangong Lake, Ladakh

Pangong Lake, Ladakh
This location has become famous over the years, as Bollywood movies inspired even the non-travelers to pack their bags and visit Pangong Lake to appreciate its beauty. If you have loved 3 Idiots’ last scene or the location where SRK saves Anushka Sharma in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, then this spot should feature in your travel wish list. 

2. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Udaipur, Rajasthan
The 1965 film Guide, which was ranked fourth by Time magazine on its list of Best Bollywood Classics, was filmed in Udaipur.  Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was shot in the City of Lakes. Even Hollywood hasn’t been able to resist the charm of the royal city of Udaipur. Octopussy and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel are two of the most famous Hollywood movies that were filmed in the city.

 

3. Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh

Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh
Many popular Bollywood movies, such as Highway, Jab We Met, and Dev D captured the beauty of this spot and have, in a way, immortalized the snow-clad stretches of this pass on celluloid. These movies have inspired many to set out to travel with their backpacks and learn to enjoy travel in the best way possible.

 

4. Kolkata, West Bengal

Kolkata, West Bengal
Bollywood also couldn’t escape the infectious vibe of Kolkata! Some of its locations have witnessed growth in tourism over the years. While the Durga Puja celebrations have been shot beautifully in films like Kahaani and Vicky Donor, the tram rides in Barfi just took our heart, in short, the 'City of Joy' was the centerpiece whenever a film was shot there.

5. Banaras, Uttar Pradesh

Banaras, Uttar Pradesh
Banaras is a kind of place that should be added to your travel bucket list for 2022. Many Bollywood movies have captured the vibrant and lively essence of Banaras and its ghats, but Raanjhanaa and Masaan have done an exceptionally brilliant job. Banaras, with its old-world lanes and traditional homes, is certainly among the best film shooting locations in India.

