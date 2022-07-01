5 places in south India you must visit once in a lifetime

List of must-visit places in south India.
South India is known for its beauty, spices, cultures, and traditions. There are many breathtaking places you should visit out there. The people of southern India celebrate each and every festival in their own different manner.
1. Coorg,Karnataka
Coorg is one of the best tourist spots in Karnataka, it has a pleasant climate throughout the year but the best time to visit is in October-March. You must visit Nagarhole National park, Abbi Falls, Iruppu Falls and Madikeri Fort there. Check-in at the Coorg Jungle Camp Backwater Resort.
2. Mysore,Karnataka
Mysore does the best Dussehra celebration. Thousands of people come to experience the celebration. You must visit the place in the month of November and experience the festival. Some of the places to visit are The Brindavan Garden,Jaganmohan Palace,Mysore Palace,Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary. Stay in at Ginger Mysore,one of the best hotels in the city.
3. Pondicherry
Known as The French Riveria of East, it has breathtaking beauty, relaxed and peaceful setting. The best time to visit this place is in the month of October-March. Try out places like Sri Aurobina Ashram, Fishing, Aayi Mandapam, and Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. To experience the best food and view you must stay at the Kailash Beach Resort.
4. Kodaikanal,Tamil Nadu
Kodaikanal is known as the gift of nature in Tamil in the Palani hills, and the Western Ghats. You can visit this place throughout the year. Check out the Richwine Hotel to experience great food.
5. Vaekala, Kerala
This place has the best fisheries and the best for experiencing fresh air. The best time for visiting this place is in October-March. you must visit Anjengo Fort, Sivagiri Mutt, and Water Sports To experience authentic Ayurvedic massage and coastal lodging one has to stay at Deshdan Cliff and Beach Resort.