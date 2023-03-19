5 outfits from Ananya Panday’s closet that you can easily recreate

Check out these outfits of Ananya Panday to recreate them
Ananya Pandey knows well how to impress her fans with her cute and bold looks. Ananya is often seen in a cool look on casual outings which looks very stylish. On the other hand, college-going girls can easily recreate these looks of Miss Pandey. These looks of Ananya are absolutely perfect for college-going girls.
1. Ananya Pandey's blue denim and white top look
If you want to impress everyone with your style in college, then you can take tips from these looks of Ananya Pandey. If you want to go for a college stylish look then pair blue denim with off shoulder white top like Ananya. Also, complete it with sneakers. At the same time, do not forget to take a denim jacket along to complete this look. It will give you a stylish as well as comfortable look. On the other hand, a high bun in the hair and a gold chain around the neck will be enough to make the whole look stylish.
2. Ananya Pandey in brown top and pants
In summer, if you do not want to wear jeans, then you can try trendy pants. Wear a halter neck crop top of light brown colour with brown shade pants like Ananya Pandey in light and dark shades. At the same time, give this look a complete look with the help of white sneakers or matching heels. Ananya completed this outfit with her open hair and minimal eye makeup.
3. Ananya Pandey in floral top and green skirt
If you want to go to college wearing a skirt, then you can recreate this look of Ananya. Golden hoops will look amazing with a messy high pony with a multicoloured tank top. Together you give a stylish look by pairing a leather or denim skirt.
4. Ananya Panday in co-ord set
Co-ord sets are very much in trend these days. From Beetown actresses to TV beauties are seen in stylish looks wearing co-ord sets. If you want, you can copy this co-ord set look of Ananya Pandey.
5. Ananya's white denim on denim look
If you like the denim on denim look so pair a denim crop top and crop jacket with a light shade denim high waist jeans like Ananya Pandey. It will give a very trendy and stylish look. Miss Pandey has matched this outfit with curly hair.