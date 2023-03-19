5 outfits from Ananya Panday’s closet that you can easily recreate

1/5

If you want to impress everyone with your style in college, then you can take tips from these looks of Ananya Pandey. If you want to go for a college stylish look then pair blue denim with off shoulder white top like Ananya. Also, complete it with sneakers. At the same time, do not forget to take a denim jacket along to complete this look. It will give you a stylish as well as comfortable look. On the other hand, a high bun in the hair and a gold chain around the neck will be enough to make the whole look stylish.