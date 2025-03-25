1 . Kopi Luwak

1

Kopi Luwak (Civet Coffee)

Origin: Indonesia

Price Range: Rs8,574 to Rs51,452 per pound (depending on quality)

Kopi Luwak is often considered one of the most expensive coffees in the world, the coffee beans are consumed and excreted by civet cats which are native to Southeast Asia. The beans are collected from the poop of the civet, cleaned, and then processed into coffee. Kopi Luwak is available in India, though it can be quite expensive.