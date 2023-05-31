Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Phoebe Buffay’s super fashionable moments in “Friends” that would be just as stylish and on trend if they were worn today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 31, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

FRIENDS, one of the most recognisable comedies of all time, not only charmed viewers with its humour and endearing characters, but also made a significant impact on the fashion industry with its cutting-edge costumes, hairstyles, makeup looks, and overall attire.

Lisa Kudrow, who played the lovely and eccentric Phoebe Buffay on the sitcom, did more than just belt out Smelly Cat with all of her heart. She had a diverse sense of style that even today motivates others who love fashion.

1. Phoebe in beaded jean dress and yellow top

Phoebe in beaded jean dress and yellow top
1/5

Here Phoebe lokked unconcerned about the news that she was carrying her brother's triplets in this sunny-yellow top and jean dress with beaded details. 

2. Phoebe in leggings with graphic T-shirt

Phoebe in leggings with graphic T-shirt
2/5

Despite the fact that this episode aired more than 20 years ago, Phoebe's black leggings and graphic T-shirt ensemble are still a go-to choice for everyday wear. Additionally, the milkmaid braids finished the appearance and kept her hair out of her face while she watched the football game.

3. Phoebe in long black buttoned dress

Phoebe in long black buttoned dress
3/5

 Phoebe looked cool in this long, button-front dress that was paired with a white long-sleeve top underneath.

4. Flowing, polka-dot dress

Flowing, polka-dot dress
4/5

Phoebe dressed in polka dot dress for the occasion for Carol and Susan's wedding without going over the top.

5. Denim outfit

Denim outfit
5/5

It was brilliant to wear a knotted denim button-down over a flowing blue flowery dress.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
Streaming This Week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 713 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.