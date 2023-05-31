5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Phoebe Buffay’s super fashionable moments in “Friends” that would be just as stylish and on trend if they were worn today.
FRIENDS, one of the most recognisable comedies of all time, not only charmed viewers with its humour and endearing characters, but also made a significant impact on the fashion industry with its cutting-edge costumes, hairstyles, makeup looks, and overall attire.
Lisa Kudrow, who played the lovely and eccentric Phoebe Buffay on the sitcom, did more than just belt out Smelly Cat with all of her heart. She had a diverse sense of style that even today motivates others who love fashion.
1. Phoebe in beaded jean dress and yellow top
Here Phoebe lokked unconcerned about the news that she was carrying her brother's triplets in this sunny-yellow top and jean dress with beaded details.
2. Phoebe in leggings with graphic T-shirt
Despite the fact that this episode aired more than 20 years ago, Phoebe's black leggings and graphic T-shirt ensemble are still a go-to choice for everyday wear. Additionally, the milkmaid braids finished the appearance and kept her hair out of her face while she watched the football game.
3. Phoebe in long black buttoned dress
Phoebe looked cool in this long, button-front dress that was paired with a white long-sleeve top underneath.
4. Flowing, polka-dot dress
Phoebe dressed in polka dot dress for the occasion for Carol and Susan's wedding without going over the top.
5. Denim outfit