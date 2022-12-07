5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies

Today, we have brought the 5 most expensive outfits of Bollywood actors and actresses for you.
Today, we have brought the most expensive outfits of Bollywood actors and actresses for you.
1. Salman Khan in Veer
In the year 2010, the film 'Veer' directed by Anil Sharma rocked the box office. Salman Khan's Veer's look in this film was very much liked. In this film, Bhaijaan was seen in 6 different outfits which cost Rs 20 lakhs.
2. Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani
Deepika Padukone, who rocked the role of Bajirao's Mastani in Bajirao Mastani, has worn such outfits in the film which cost lakhs of rupees. Along with this, Deepika has worn beautiful jewelery which costs around Rs 45 lakh.
3. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in Jodha Akbar
In the film Jodha Akbar, Hrithik Roshan's and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfits cost around 2 lakh rupees.
4. Kareena Kapoor in Kambakkht Ishq
Even though the film 'Kambakht Ishq' could not show much amazing at the box office after its release. But Kareena Kapoor made a lot of headlines in the song 'Kambakt Ishq Cheez Hwith Hi Aisi' of this film. Kareena appeared in a stunning black outfit in this film, which cost Rs 8 lakh. This dress was specially designed in Paris.
5. Madhuri Dixit in Devdas
Madhuri Dixit's lehenga in the film 'Devdas' was designed by Neetu Lalla. For which he got the National Award. The weight of this lehenga was about 30 kg and its cost was around 20 lakh rupees.