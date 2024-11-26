2 . Rann Utsav

Rann Utsav is celebrated in the Great Rann of Kutch, Gujarat from November to March. This desert festival transforms the vast white salt desert into a vibrant carnival, attracting visitors from all over the world. The festival offers a range of activities, such as camel safaris, cultural performances, shopping bazaars, and camping under the starry sky. It is a truly magical experience to witness the transformation of this barren landscape into a festive wonderland.