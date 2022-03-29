5 home remedies to normalise low blood pressure

Low blood pressure is also called hypotension. Symptoms of low BP include fainting, dizziness, darkness before eyes, tiredness, sweating among others.
The blood pressure of a human being is considered normal when it is in the range of 120/80 mmHg. When someone's blood pressure becomes very low, it goes below 90/60 mmHg. Very low blood pressure can be serious for health. Just as high blood pressure is dangerous, low blood pressure is also harmful.
You may feel more dizzy if you have low blood pressure. There may be darkness before the eyes. You may faint. This happens because not enough blood reaches the brain. Low blood pressure is also called hypotension. Symptoms of low blood pressure include fainting, dizziness, darkness before the eyes, tiredness, vomiting or nausea, hands, feet or skin will become cold, sweating and difficulty in breathing.
1. Consume coffee every day
If your blood pressure remains very low, then you should consume coffee every day. Caffeine present in coffee-tea works to increase blood pressure. Whenever you feel uncomfortable, have trouble breathing or feel dizzy, drink tea or coffee.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Eugenol in basil is very effective in normalising low blood pressure
Chewing basil leaves also keeps blood pressure normal. Tulsi contains magnesium, potassium and such others which transforms low blood pressure to normal. The Eugenol component present in basil is very effective in normalising low blood pressure. You can also drink Tulsi decoction, Tulsi tea.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Drinking buttermilk will prevent dehydration and low blood pressure
You must have been drinking buttermilk in the summer season, whenever your blood pressure is low, then consume it. Drinking buttermilk by adding salt, roasted cumin powder will prevent dehydration as well as the problem of low blood pressure.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Drinking lemon water helps maintain fluid in the body
Drinking lemon water also removes the problem of low blood pressure. Due to less fluid in the body, many times the blood pressure also decreases. In such a situation, keep consuming liquid enough throughout the day.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Chewing ginger helps maintain normal blood pressure
Chewing a piece of ginger, drinking cinnamon powder mixed with lukewarm water, consuming dates with milk, consuming tomatoes, raisins, carrots, etc. helps in maintaining normal blood pressure.
(Image Source: Pixabay)