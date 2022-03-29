5 home remedies to normalise low blood pressure

The blood pressure of a human being is considered normal when it is in the range of 120/80 mmHg. When someone's blood pressure becomes very low, it goes below 90/60 mmHg. Very low blood pressure can be serious for health. Just as high blood pressure is dangerous, low blood pressure is also harmful.

You may feel more dizzy if you have low blood pressure. There may be darkness before the eyes. You may faint. This happens because not enough blood reaches the brain. Low blood pressure is also called hypotension. Symptoms of low blood pressure include fainting, dizziness, darkness before the eyes, tiredness, vomiting or nausea, hands, feet or skin will become cold, sweating and difficulty in breathing.