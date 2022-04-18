5 home-made drinks to avoid heatstroke

The best possible way to beat the heat is to stay hydrated throughout the day. So here, we bring before you 5 home-made drinks to avoid a heatstroke.
The scorching summers are here. Many parts of India are under the heatwave and the day temperatures have already crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark and in some places even the 42 degrees Celsius mark. Though in such a situation, the best thing is to stay at home and not go out in the Sun, but this is not practically feasible.
Hence for all those who need to go out of their homes to work places, markets, schools, colleges and other activities should know how to avoid heatstrokes. The best possible way to beat the heat is to stay hydrated throughout the day and wear proper clothings and cover up the ears and head while stepping out.
Read | 5 drinks to keep you fresh and hydrated in summer
So here, we bring before you 5 home-made drinks to beat the heat and avoid a heatstroke.
1. Aam Panna
Having Aam Panna is a very good way to fight heatstroke. This is made of raw mango, sugar and spices. This drink is especially popular during summer because of the abundance of mangoes. Just squeeze the juice from the pulp of the mangoes, add sugar, rock salt, jeera powder, hing and pepper and mix thoroughly.
Aam Panna is full of antioxidants and can keep you from falling sick. It can also regulate your bowel movements.
(Image Source: Maps of India)
2. Nimbu pani
Nimbu pani is vitamin C rich drink and can be customized the way you want to. Either make it salty or sweet or add both. You could also add jeera and black pepper to enhance the taste and make it more nutritious.
Get a glass of cold water, squeeze a lemon in it, add a teaspoon of sugar and a pinch of salt, stir. And you are ready to beat the heat.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Lassi/Chaas
Lassi and chaas are popular yogurt drinks. While, lassi is usually served as a cooling drink for refreshment on a hot day, chaas helps in cooling as well as digesting food.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Coconut water
Go to your nearest fruits market and ask for a refreshing green coconut that you can have with or without the malai. Coconut is excellent replenishing the lost electrolytes and provides tons of health benefits.
It helps keep kidney stones away, prevents diarrhea, provide your body with antioxidants and also help keep your blood pressure in control.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Watermelon juice
Watermelon juice on a hot summer afternoon will not just quench your thirst but also keep you hydrated. One large glass of water-melon juice in your breakfast is a must during peak summer to keep you cool and beat the heat.
(Image Source: Pixabay)