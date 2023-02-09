Search icon
5 healthy reasons why you should include dragon fruit in your diet

  • DNA Web Team
  • Feb 09, 2023, 07:57 PM IST

Dragon fruit, also known as pitahaya, is a tropical fruit that is rich in nutrients and has several potential health benefits. Here are some of the key benefits of dragon fruit:

1. High in Antioxidants

Dragon fruit is rich in antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage and may have anti-inflammatory effects.

 

2. Good Source of Fiber

Dragon fruit is a good source of fiber, which can help regulate digestion, prevent constipation and promote feelings of fullness.

3. Rich in Vitamins and Minerals

Dragon fruit is a good source of vitamins C and B, as well as minerals such as iron and calcium.

4. Supports a Healthy Immune System

The high levels of vitamins and antioxidants in dragon fruit can help support a healthy immune system.

5. May Promote Heart Health

Some studies suggest that the antioxidants in dragon fruit may help improve heart health by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.

