5 healthy reasons why you should include dragon fruit in your diet

Here are some of the key benefits of dragon fruit:

1. High in Antioxidants

1/5 Dragon fruit is rich in antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage and may have anti-inflammatory effects.

2. Good Source of Fiber

2/5 Dragon fruit is a good source of fiber, which can help regulate digestion, prevent constipation and promote feelings of fullness.

3. Rich in Vitamins and Minerals

3/5 Dragon fruit is a good source of vitamins C and B, as well as minerals such as iron and calcium.

4. Supports a Healthy Immune System

4/5 The high levels of vitamins and antioxidants in dragon fruit can help support a healthy immune system.

5. May Promote Heart Health