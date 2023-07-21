Search icon
5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

See below five natural and healthier alternatives of sugar to add to your coffee.

  Jul 21, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

Sugar causes various harmful effects on our bodies. Many people try to cut down on sugar every day. Although it is easier to avoid eating sweets to avoid sugar, drinking coffee or tea without the sweet taste becomes a little difficult. 

For all those trying to cut down on sugar but can't live without coffee, here are some healthier and natural alternatives to sugar:

1. Liquid Stevia

Liquid Stevia comes from the stevia plant and has zero calories or carbohydrates. Consuming controlled drops of stevia can also improve your immunity system. The liquid stevia has no aftertaste or acquired taste. 

 

2. Honey

Honey is used as an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial agent. A natural sweetener, Honey can also be a good alternative to sugar in your coffee. 

 



3. Maple syrup

Pure maple syrup is another natural and healthier alternative to sweeten your coffee. Maple syrup is rich in antioxidants and it is anti-inflammatory. 

 



4. Coconut sugar

However, Coconut sugar is also sugar it is not refined and even has a low glycemic index, making it a healthier alternative of sugar.  

 



