5 foods that may cause heartburn

Heartburn is a common digestive issue experienced by many people, often triggered by certain foods and beverages. It occurs when stomach acid flows back into the esophagus, causing a burning sensation in the chest. While occasional heartburn is normal, frequent episodes can be uncomfortable and disruptive. Understanding which foods may cause or worsen heartburn can help individuals manage their symptoms more effectively. By making simple dietary changes, many can reduce the occurrence of heartburn and enjoy meals without discomfort.