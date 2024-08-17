Search icon
5 foods that may cause heartburn

By making simple dietary changes, many can reduce the occurrence of heartburn and enjoy meals without discomfort.

  • Shweta Singh
  • Aug 17, 2024, 10:34 PM IST

Heartburn is a common digestive issue experienced by many people, often triggered by certain foods and beverages. It occurs when stomach acid flows back into the esophagus, causing a burning sensation in the chest. While occasional heartburn is normal, frequent episodes can be uncomfortable and disruptive. Understanding which foods may cause or worsen heartburn can help individuals manage their symptoms more effectively. By making simple dietary changes, many can reduce the occurrence of heartburn and enjoy meals without discomfort.

 

1. Spicy foods

Chili peppers, hot sauces, and similar spices can irritate the stomach lining. This irritation may lead to increased acid production, causing heartburn. Reducing spice levels may help prevent this issue.

2. Citrus fruits

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in acidity. Their acidic nature can cause the stomach to produce more acid, leading to reflux. Limiting these fruits can ease heartburn symptoms.

 

3. Tomatoes

Rich in natural acids, tomatoes can aggravate heartburn, especially in sauces or juices. This can trigger acid reflux by irritating the esophagus. Reducing tomato intake can help manage the condition.

 

4. Fried or fatty foods

High-fat foods like french fries and burgers slow down digestion. This can increase pressure in the stomach, pushing acid up into the esophagus. Opting for lighter meals may reduce this risk.

 

5. Caffeinated beverages

Coffee, tea, and sodas relax the lower esophageal sphincter. This allows stomach acid to rise into the esophagus, leading to heartburn. Cutting back on caffeine can alleviate these symptoms.

 

