5 foods items that will keep you hydrated in winter

According to experts, we must drink eight to ten glasses of water daily. It not only detoxes our body but also acts as a medium for our metabolism.
About seventy percent of our body mass consists of water. That is why we need to keep ourselves hydrated by drinking enough amount of water to run all our biological activities properly. According to experts, we must drink eight to ten glasses of water daily. It not only detoxes our body but also acts as a medium for our metabolism. Drinking less water also affects our digestion and blood pressure.
But sometimes we fail to drink enough water, especially in the winter season because in winter the feeling of thirst is less than in other seasons. But this can also lead to a lack of water in the body thus leading to health related issues. In such a situation, you can consume certain food items that will compensate the need of water in the body. Given below are 5 food items that will keep our body hydrated.
1. Consume bananas regularly
Many vitamins and minerals like potassium and magnesium are found in sufficient quantity in banana, which act as electrolytes and they help to keep our body hydrated. About 450 mg of potassium and up to 35 mg of magnesium are found in a good sized banana. Therefore, consuming bananas regularly is very helpful in keeping our body hydrated.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Drink milk to avoid dehydration
Most part of milk is water. Along with this, fat is also found in milk along with many vitamins, proteins and carbohydrates. Consuming milk also helps your body to avoid dehydration.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Consuming tomatoes keeps body hydrated
Consuming tomatoes keeps your body hydrated because it contains about 94% water. We can also have it with salad or breakfast of sprouts in the morning. Anti-oxidants are also found in abundance in tomatoes which is very beneficial for our health. Therefore, if we keep consuming tomatoes, then it is very effective to keep our health and body hydrated.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Coconut water hydrates body instantly
Coconut water hydrates your body instantly because it contains a lot of electrolytes. It also detoxifies our body. That is why we should keep consuming coconut water to keep our body hydrated during winters.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Spinach has up to 92% water content
Spinach is low in calories but the water content is up to 92%. It is also a good source of vitamins and minerals and other anti-oxidants. By consuming it our body remains hydrated. Therefore, consuming spinach proves to be very beneficial especially during winters to avoid dehydration.
(Image Source: Pixabay)