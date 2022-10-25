5 food items to reduce joint pain in your body

List of 5 foods to help you reduce your joint pain.
An arthritic flare-up makes the pain worse. Your food plays a major role in inflammation; if you consume a lot of refined sweets, alcohol, and saturated fat, your arthritis may become more painful.
Instead, consume foods high in anti-inflammatory agents, omega-3 fatty acids, and certain vitamins, such as vitamins C and A, to support your body's immune system.
Here's a list of 5 foods to help you reduce your joint pain:
1. Dark chocolate
There are anti-inflammatory properties of chocolate. Antioxidants found in cocoa, the main component of chocolate, can combat a person's innate tendency toward insulin resistance and inflammation. The effect of chocolate as an anti-inflammatory increases with its cocoa content.
However, keep in mind that chocolate can be high in fat and sugar, so consume it in moderation. If you're going to treat yourself, go for chocolate that has at least 70 per cent cocoa content.
2. Garlic and Root Vegetables
Onions, ginger, turmeric, and garlic all have anti-inflammatory properties. These pungent root vegetables have been demonstrated in numerous studies to be effective in alleviating the signs and symptoms of arthritis and other joint problems. Include these vegetables in your meals to give them more flavour. Additionally, each of them is available as a supplement.
3. Lentils and Beans
Lentils and beans are well-known for their nutritional value. They are a great source of fibre, protein, and other minerals. They also have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Soybeans, pinto beans, chickpeas, lentils, and black beans are all excellent sources of anthocyanins, a special flavonoid that lowers inflammation.
4. Olive oil
Give up your vegetable, sunflower, and peanut oils because they can all cause inflammation. Instead, use a few teaspoons of olive oil to prepare salad dressings and for cooking. Choose the less processed extra virgin variety instead. Olive oil is an unsaturated 'healthy' fat that is frequently related to the Mediterranean diet.
5. Brassica Vegetables
Brassicas, also referred to as cruciferous vegetables, are frequently connected to the mustard and cabbage family. The brassica family includes leafy greens like kale, mustard greens, arugula, and purple cabbage. Other well-known vegetables on the list are Brussel sprouts, cauliflower, and broccoli.
This specific subgroup of the veggie population is known to inhibit an enzyme that contributes to joint swelling. Additionally, they are loaded with minerals, vitamins, and fibre for general health and wellbeing.