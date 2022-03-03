5 food items in the diet that will control cholesterol

Good cholesterol or high-density lipoprotein helps in removing excess cholesterol from the body. We tell you about 5 foods rich in good cholesterol.
You must be aware that there are two types of cholesterol in the body. Bad cholesterol means low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and good cholesterol means high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Bad cholesterol also known as LDL in the body, prevents blood from flowing in the blood vessels and obstructs this process. Due to which there can be problems of stroke and heart attack.
At the same time, good cholesterol or HDL helps in removing excess cholesterol from the body. That is why it is important to include such things in your diet, which can prove to be helpful in controlling the level of cholesterol in your body. So let's know about 5 such foods which are rich in good cholesterol.
Read | Here’s why you need to start drinking lemon water every morning
1. Nuts
You can include nuts in your diet to control cholesterol. For this you can consume nuts like walnuts, almonds and peanuts.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Fruits
You can also consume fruits to keep cholesterol under control. For this, you can include fruits like apples, strawberries and grapes in the diet.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Soybean
Soybean also helps a lot in controlling the level of cholesterol. For this, along with soybean seeds, you can make things like tofu or soy milk a part of the diet.
(Image Source: Pexel)
4. Oats
Oats also play a good role in controlling cholesterol levels. Therefore, adding oats to your diet would be a better option for you.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Legumes
You can also include beans in your diet. Legumes are rich in protein and soluble fiber which helps in controlling cholesterol.
(Image Source: Pixabay)