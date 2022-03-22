5 fantastic use of papaya for glowing skin

Papaya not just keeps your stomach cool during summers and improves digestion, but is a great source of nutrients with a number of health benefits.

The many benefits of papaya can be attributed to the high content of vitamins A, B, and C found in the fruit.

The proteolytic enzymes found in papaya, such as papain and chymopapain also has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties. Papayas have gained popularity as a natural home treatment, and for their use in skin and hair products. Papaya is also known to have several health benefits. From lowering blood pressure to enabling digestion, papaya is a very useful fruit.

