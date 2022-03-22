5 fantastic use of papaya for glowing skin

Papaya not just keeps your stomach cool during summers and improves digestion, but is a great source of nutrients with a number of health benefits.
Papaya not just keeps your stomach cool during summers and improves digestion, but is a great source of nutrients with a number of health benefits. The many benefits of papaya can be attributed to the high content of vitamins A, B, and C found in the fruit.
The proteolytic enzymes found in papaya, such as papain and chymopapain also has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties. Papayas have gained popularity as a natural home treatment, and for their use in skin and hair products. Papaya is also known to have several health benefits. From lowering blood pressure to enabling digestion, papaya is a very useful fruit.
1. Wrinkle reduction
Papaya is rich in antioxidants, such as lycopene, that may defend against the visible signs of ageing. It fights free radical damage and helps the skin to remain smooth and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles. Papaya may also help improve the elasticity of your skin.
2. Acne control
The enzymes papain and chymopapain in papaya can decrease inflammation. The protein-dissolving papain can be found in many exfoliating products. These products help reduce acne by removing dead skin cells that can clog pores.
Papain can also remove damaged keratin that can build up on the skin and form small bumps, thus reducing the possibility of having acne.
3. Melasma/brown patches treatment
Papaya is a popular home remedy for melasma. The enzymes, beta-carotene, vitamins, and phytochemicals in papaya have skin lightening properties. Daily application of cold-pressed papaya seed oil may help lighten dark spots.
4. Skin pigmentation
The enzyme papain present in papaya acts as a strong exfoliator, removing the dead cells from the skin and treating blemishes and pigmentation. The miracle ingredient also has beta-carotene and plant compounds present which enhances the skin glow and complexion.
5. Stimulates collagen production
High collagen levels keep the skin soft, smooth and firm. Collagen helps the skin cells renew and repair themselves. Collagen also helps keep the skin moist. Papaya is enriched in papain enzymes and beta carotene antioxidants which flushes out the toxins and inactive skin cells, enabling production of collagen.
