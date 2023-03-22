Search icon
5 fancy blouse designs inspired by Tamannaah Bhatia, perfect for every occassion

Here are some of the most amazing blouse designs worn by actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

  Mar 22, 2023, 09:33 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia is a renowned actor known for her performance in big films like the Bahubali franchise, KGF Chapter 1, Himmatwala and more. Her social media is filled with photos of fancy and stylish clothes. Her Instagram has many photos that are the perfect inspiration for wedding and festival attire. 

Here are some of the most amazing blouse designs worn by actress Tamannaah Bhatia:

1. Falguni and Shane Peacock

Tamannaah Bhatia shared this photo on her Instagram account. Bhatia was seen clad in an ethereal lehenga set from the label Falguni and Shane Peacock. (Photo: Instagram)

 

2. Puff sleeves blouse

Tamannaah Bhatia wore this metallic saree paired with puffed sleeves blouse. This look is both elegant and fancy. (Photo: Instagram)

3. Red saree

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen donning this red saree with body corn, T-neck, and a sleeveless blouse. This outfit was designed by (Photo: Payal Khandwala)

4. Turquoise green blouse

Designed by Tarun Tahiliani, the green chiffon saree with golden and silver zari work at the borders is both comfy and classy. Tamannaah teamed it with a dramatic silk turquoise green blouse with a plunging neckline and sleeveless details.

5. Blue netted saree

Tamannaah Bhatia stunned everyone in the gorgeous blue netted saree which is from the clothing label Devnaagri. (Photo:Instagram)

