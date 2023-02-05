5 exotic destinations in India for your next beach vacation

Here are 5 beautiful beaches in India where you can easily plan a trip.
Many people make travel plans during the summer season. Most of these people either prefer to go to the hilly areas to relieve the heat or spend their time in the beach towns. Not only this, many people make plans to go out of the country to enjoy the beautiful beach. But not everyone can afford to go out of the country for holidays.
So, here are 5 very beautiful beaches in India where you can easily plan a trip. You can enjoy your holidays in the best possible way by visiting these beaches.
1. Agonda Beach
If you want to roam the beach in a peaceful environment, then you can spend time at Agonda Beach in Goa. The water here is blue and the atmosphere in this beach is very calm. There is also a church named Agonda here. By the way, this beach is known for sun bath because people like to come here to enjoy sun bath.
2. Palolem Beach
If you want to go to the beach for a party, or fun, then Palolem beach of Goa will be better for you. There is a lot of crowd on this beach and people enjoy things like parties, seminars, massages, and yoga. Surrounded by coconut trees, the water on this beach looks crystal clear like blue. It is also very famous among international tourists.
3. Radhanagar Beach
To spend the summer holidays, you can head towards Radhanagar Beach. This beach is quite famous and is located on Havelock Island in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands. It is one of the longest and most beautiful islands in Asia. For this reason, this island has been considered one of the best beaches in India by Times Magazine. This beach is one of the favorite places for honeymoon couples. Here people also like water sports activities a lot.
4. Malpe Beach
Malpe Beach is included in the beautiful beaches of India. This beach is located in Karnataka and the island is known for huge basalt rocks. This beach is about 15 kilometers from a small island St. Mary. This island is also known as Coconut Isle because there are hundreds of coconut trees around it.
5. Puri Beach
Puri beach is known as the beach of faith and it is also known as golden beach. This beach is one of the beautiful beaches of Eastern India bordering the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, famous sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik often makes beautiful sculptures through the sand.