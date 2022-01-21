5 easy home remedies to get rid of dandruff and dry scalp this winter

Today we bring before you five easy, tried and tested home remedies that can rid you off the stubborn white flakes or dandruff during winter season.
Its not just chills but winter also brings along with it the unwanted entry of dandruff for many of us. This leads to the scalp becoming itchy and dry. Sometimes even anti-dandruff shampoos do not work and it's here that the old home remedies come handy. Today we bring before you five easy, tried and tested home remedies that can rid you off the stubborn white flakes or dandruff.
To avoid irritation to your scalp, it is always advised to patch test them before applying on your head.
1. Fenugreek, curry leaves, coconut oil
Fenugreek or methi seeds, curry leaves and coconut oil are very good natural ingredients for the hair and mixing them can surely do wonders. Fenugreek, curry leaves and coconut oil when mixed and applied to the scalp can rid the hair of dandruffs.
You just have to heat the coconut oil in a pan for around 2-3 minutes on low flame. As soon as the oil starts boiling, add 2-3 tbsp of fenugreek seeds and curry leaves in it. Cover the pan with the lid and let the oil soak all the benefits from the rest two ingredients for a few minutes.
When the seeds and leaves start turning brown and so has the oil, turn off the flame. After turning off, let the mixture cool up a bit and strain it in a glass jar. Apply the oil two-three times a week, keeping it on for a minimum of 1 hour and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Curd and egg
Beat 1 egg and mix the same with 2-3 tbsp of curd properly. Curd is rich in B Vitamins and Zinc, while egg is an excellent source of protein. Apply the mask on to your hair and cover it with a shower cap/towel. After 1 hour, wash your hair with a mild shampoo. This is a sure shot remedy to get rid of dandruff.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Aloe-vera and curd
Curd is rich in B Vitamins and Zinc and fresh aloe-vera is also very good for hair. Take a fresh aloe-vera strand. Peel the upper layer and blend the inside in a blender for a smooth gel texture. Take a cup of curd and mix it with 2-3 tbsp blended aloe-vera. Apply the mask on your hair and wash it off with a shampoo after one hour.
Combining the two in your hair wash routine can surely reduce your hair problems ranging from dandruff, hairfall and frizz. Both the ingredients have conditioning properties as well, helping you get that non-frizzy look.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar can do wonders to our hair. With antibacterial and antifungal properties, apple cider vinegar can help in reducing dandruff. Mix 3/4th cup of apple cider vinegar with 1 cup of cold water. Wash off your hair with shampoo as normal and pour the mixture just like you pour normal water. Do this once a week.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Camphor mixed with coconut oil
Camphor is really good for hair and can genuinely treat dandruff if used regularly. Heat coconut oil a little and mix crushed camphor into the coconut oil. Apply the little warm mixture on to your scalp and massage it properly. Use it two times a week and wash it off with mild shampoo after an hour.