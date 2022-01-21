5 easy home remedies to get rid of dandruff and dry scalp this winter

1/5

Fenugreek or methi seeds, curry leaves and coconut oil are very good natural ingredients for the hair and mixing them can surely do wonders. Fenugreek, curry leaves and coconut oil when mixed and applied to the scalp can rid the hair of dandruffs.

You just have to heat the coconut oil in a pan for around 2-3 minutes on low flame. As soon as the oil starts boiling, add 2-3 tbsp of fenugreek seeds and curry leaves in it. Cover the pan with the lid and let the oil soak all the benefits from the rest two ingredients for a few minutes.

When the seeds and leaves start turning brown and so has the oil, turn off the flame. After turning off, let the mixture cool up a bit and strain it in a glass jar. Apply the oil two-three times a week, keeping it on for a minimum of 1 hour and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

(Image Source: Pixabay)