5 drinks to keep you fresh and hydrated in summer

Due to excessive sweating in the summer season, many types of minerals get removed from the body, which leads to the problem of dehydration.
The summer season has already knocked at the doors. The month of March is about to end and fierce heat wave is expected in some parts of India in the coming days, as predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Due to excessive sweating in the summer season, many types of minerals get removed from the body, which leads to the problem of dehydration. In such a situation, it is very important for us to drink more and more water and healthy drinks. While IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, BMC has appealed to the common citizens to stay safe and not let dehydration of the body.
Here we bring before you 5 best drinks to not just keep you fresh in summers but those that will also keep your stomach healthy.
Read | Holi 2022: 5 food items to relieve you of bad digestion after all the extra eating
1. Lemonade quenches thirst
Lemonade is everyone's favourite drink during the hot summer season in India. Drinking lemon water in summer works to quench thirst for a long time. Lemon is considered a treasure trove of various vitamins and minerals. Drinking lemon water keeps the body hydrated.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Mint juice or sorbet to keep you stomach cool
Mint is available in the market during the summer season. Mint is considered very beneficial, particularly in summer. Peppermint is found naturally in mint. Consuming mint can get rid of all stomach problems including heat, fever, burning, vomiting. If you want, you can drink mint juice or sorbet to keep you stomach cool.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Thandai is a home remedy to beat the heat
Thandai is a home remedy to escape the heat. You can prepare thandai at home. To make thandai at home, mix milk and sugar together and drink it by adding a little chocolate syrup or bananas. There are many different types of thandai options available in the market.
4. Consuming sattu in summer protects from heatstroke
Consuming sattu in the summer season protects you from heatstroke. Sattu is found to be the best source of protein. Consuming sattu in summer can get rid of stomach problems. Eating or drinking sattu strengthens the liver.
5. Fresh fruit juice gives instant body energy
Fruits are considered very beneficial for health. By drinking fresh fruit juice in the summer season, the body can get instant energy. So to consume fresh fruit juice use seasonal fruits like orange, cantaloupe and apple. You can also make juice from mango.
(Image Source: Pixabay)