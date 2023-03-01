Search icon
5 calming destinations to satisfy your wanderlust in March 2023

Check out these beautiful places in India to visit in March for a calming vacation.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Mar 01, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Many people are fond of travelling. Whether travelling alone or with friends, choosing a good one is a very difficult task. If you are planning to travel somewhere in March, then today we are here to tell you about some such places, where you will not regret visiting. People go from place to place in search of peace and tranquillity but they cannot find that one city, village, hill station or place where their stress can be reduced after going.

 

1. Ratnagiri

Ratnagiri
Velas, located in Ratnagiri, is a small fishing village on the west coast of Maharashtra. Let us tell you that at a distance of about 220 kilometers from Mumbai, Velas has hundreds of traditional houses on the calm coast of the Arabian Sea. This village and the beach located near it can be visited at any time, but the beauty here is at its peak during the month of March. Velas Turtle Festival is the specialty here, which is organized only in March. You can also visit Harihareshwar Beach, Kelshi Beach, Victoria Fort, Divegar Beach and Murud.

2. Goa

Goa
Goa is one of the best places to visit in March in India. Here you can enjoy Shigmo, float parade, Chitrarath, Romatamel and folk dances, the biggest Hindu folk festival of the state this month. Apart from this, if you want to avoid the crowd and noise of Goa, then March is the right time for you to visit this place. At this time you can really live the life of Goa and relax on the beaches in peace.

3. Havelock Island, Andaman

Havelock Island, Andaman
Another great place to visit in March in India in Havelock. Let us tell you that from February to March, Havelock Island is nothing less than a paradise for peace lovers and sea lovers. In the month of March, light and calm sea winds blow on this island. You can also do scuba diving here.

4. Mount Abu

Mount Abu
You can go to visit Mount Abu in mid March. Apart from the pleasant weather here, one can also visit and participate in the Gangaur festival. Here you can also visit Nakki Lake, Sunset Point, Aadhar Devi Temple, Achalgarh Fort, Honeymoon Point, Gaumukh Temple and Baileys Walk.

 

5. Rishikesh

Rishikesh
If you are interested in cafes, meditation, yoga etc then Rishikesh is the best place for you. In March, tourists from all over the world come to Rishikesh to participate in the International Yoga Festival.

6. Shillong

Shillong
Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, is a famous hill station. The city has zoos, museums, golf courses and lakes. It is also called the Music Capital of India.

7. Tawang

Tawang
Tawang, located in Arunachal Pradesh, is a great place to visit in March. The pleasant weather fascinates people in the month of March. The birthplace of the Dalai Lama, Tawang is known for its monasteries and is a sacred place for Buddhists.

