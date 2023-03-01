5 calming destinations to satisfy your wanderlust in March 2023

1/7

Velas, located in Ratnagiri, is a small fishing village on the west coast of Maharashtra. Let us tell you that at a distance of about 220 kilometers from Mumbai, Velas has hundreds of traditional houses on the calm coast of the Arabian Sea. This village and the beach located near it can be visited at any time, but the beauty here is at its peak during the month of March. Velas Turtle Festival is the specialty here, which is organized only in March. You can also visit Harihareshwar Beach, Kelshi Beach, Victoria Fort, Divegar Beach and Murud.