5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust

List of some beautiful foreign destinations to travel to from India on a budget.
Everyone dreams of travelling abroad, but for many people budget is a big problem. Due to the less of budget, they stop dreaming of foreign trips. However, if you have a passport and want to travel the world, then there are many countries around our country which have become favorite destinations of tourists from all over the world because of their beauty and special cultural diversity. You will also not have to spend much to reach these places and there will be no need for much effort for a visa.
List of some beautiful foreign destinations to travel to from India on a budget.
1. Bhutan
If you are an adventure and nature lover, then plan a trip to Bhutan, a small country located in the Eastern Himalayan region. This neighboring country situated in the lap of nature is known worldwide for its pure environment and happy people. You can get the cost of living, eating and traveling here at a very affordable price. If you go here, do visit Karan Keechu Lhakhang, Paro, Tiger Nest and Buddhist Monastery. Here the travel in the month of October to December is considered the best.
2. Nepal
Nepal is a very budget-friendly country where Indians do not need a visa to visit. This Himalayan country covered with snow cover is known worldwide for its beautiful temples, Everest's peaks, hill stations, Bardia National Park, Patan Boghnath Stupa, Garden of Dreams and the world-famous Pashupatinath Temple. Here also you can enjoy travel from October to December.
3. Sri Lanka
This country of South Asia is famous for its rich culture, sea beach and sea food. This country is also budget friendly for us. Here you can enjoy water sports. The best time to visit here is from December to March. Here you can live by spending 1000 rupees daily. Here you can visit Colombo, Kandy, Yapuhwa Rock Fort, Jaffna Fort, Shri Mahabodhi Sthal, Sigiriya Rock Fort etc.
4. Thailand
Thailand is also a budget friendly country where you can enjoy sea beaches, beautiful markets, historical places etc. Here is the world's largest temple i.e. the temple of Ankorvat, to see which people of the Hindu community reach in large numbers. Here you can explore the area by renting a two wheeler.
5. Oman
If you want to travel to the Persian Gulf, then you can travel to Oman on your budget. It is located between the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Here you can explore the sunset, beautiful beach, wildlife, and history. The cost of daily living here starts from Rs.2000 onwards. You must travel here between October and April.