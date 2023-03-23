5 Bollywood inspired ways of draping a saree that are unconventional

Check out some stylish ways to tie a saree inspired by our B-town divas.
There is no need for expensive and designer clothes to look stylish and fashionable. You can look stylish even in the simple clothes you have in your wardrobe. For this, you can take style and fashion trends inspiration from Bollywood actresses. Saree is not only a part of our culture but also a perfect outfit for every occasion in terms of style. From the office to any party, from a wedding ceremony to any meeting, you can wear a saree.
Today, we have come up with stylish ways to tie saree inspired by our Bollywood divas.
1. Janhvi Kapoor floral print saree
If you have a floral print saree like this saree of Janhvi Kapoor, then also know how to carry it. This white sheer organza saree by Janhvi has red, pink and yellow rose prints on it. Silver patti border is given on the saree. Janhvi paired a sleeveless white blouse to give a stylish and glamorous touch to her saree look. In deep neckline blouse, Janhvi has left her pallu open.
2. Sonakshi Sinha in printed saree
Sonakshi Sinha knows very well how to carry off printed kurtas and sarees. Sonakshi has carried a simple block print blue saree here. The pallu of the saree is pinned up in a simple way by making pleats. Sonakshi is wearing a matching blouse with full sleeves, in which a heart neckline shape has been given. This look of Sonakshi is best for both office meetings and parties.
3. Mouni Roy in maroon silk saree
Mouni is wearing a dark maroon shade saree. On which floral motifs of golden colour are made. Mouni's strappy blouse design is giving a modern touch to this printed saree. Mouni is looking very beautiful in her saree. You can adopt a stylish and traditional look by carrying this type of saree at any family function.
4. Hina Khan's zardozi saree
If you want to look stylish in a simple-looking printed saree, then you can experiment with the blouse. You can take inspiration from this saree look of Hina Khan. Hina is often in the news for her looks. You can also see in this picture that Hina is wearing a simple georgette saree. Black and white coloured tie-dye saree featuring checks and blocks. The look is made more attractive by the way the saree is carried. Hina paired the matching black and white peplum blouse with a printed saree. Zardozi embroidery has been done on the blouse. The bodice portion of the blouse has embroidery and the front slit design is given from the bottom.