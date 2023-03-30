Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3033124
HomePhotos

5 best affordable perfumes that smell like designer scents

If you are looking for affordable alternatives to designer perfumes then you have come to the right place.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 30, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Perfume is the easiest way to get rid of the bad smell of sweat. But the perfume should be such that it helps you to enhance your personality. If you want to buy long-lasting, great-smelling, good-quality perfume, then you have landed at the right place as we have got some affordable alternatives perfume to expensive scents. 

 

1. Party Girl perfume by La French

Party Girl perfume by La French
1/5

This Party Girl perfume by La French is especially for women. This perfume with unique, long lasting and wonderful fragrance helps in enhancing the personality by removing bad body odor. ₹499.00

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Bella Vita Organic

Bella Vita Organic
2/5

Vibrant, fresh and fruity perfumes from Bella Vita Organic are the best choice for women with elegant looks. If you want to feel your presence in the day time, office and party, then take this perfume. ₹485.00



3. Body Cupid

Body Cupid
3/5

You can gift this exquisitely scented BODY CUPID perfume to your partner and close friends on special occasions like Birthday, Anniversaries and Valentine's Day at just Rs. ₹499.00



4. Ramsons perfume

Ramsons perfume
4/5

The fragrance of this RAMSONS perfume keeps you energetic throughout the day. Party, meeting or any special occasion makes your presence felt everywhere.₹375.00



5. Yardley perfumes

Yardley perfumes
5/5

Want to have a perfume that smells of fresh flowers, this Yardley product is a good option for you. Its soft and strong fragrance gives a feeling of freshness throughout the day. ₹412.00



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit
Meet news anchor-turned-actress Shruti Sodhi, set to make Bollywood debut with Ab Dilli Dur Nahin
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: Shop owner sets labourer on fire over minor dispute, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.