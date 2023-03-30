5 best affordable perfumes that smell like designer scents

If you are looking for affordable alternatives to designer perfumes then you have come to the right place.
Perfume is the easiest way to get rid of the bad smell of sweat. But the perfume should be such that it helps you to enhance your personality. If you want to buy long-lasting, great-smelling, good-quality perfume, then you have landed at the right place as we have got some affordable alternatives perfume to expensive scents.
1. Party Girl perfume by La French
This Party Girl perfume by La French is especially for women. This perfume with unique, long lasting and wonderful fragrance helps in enhancing the personality by removing bad body odor. ₹499.00
2. Bella Vita Organic
Vibrant, fresh and fruity perfumes from Bella Vita Organic are the best choice for women with elegant looks. If you want to feel your presence in the day time, office and party, then take this perfume. ₹485.00
3. Body Cupid
You can gift this exquisitely scented BODY CUPID perfume to your partner and close friends on special occasions like Birthday, Anniversaries and Valentine's Day at just Rs. ₹499.00
4. Ramsons perfume
The fragrance of this RAMSONS perfume keeps you energetic throughout the day. Party, meeting or any special occasion makes your presence felt everywhere.₹375.00
5. Yardley perfumes
Want to have a perfume that smells of fresh flowers, this Yardley product is a good option for you. Its soft and strong fragrance gives a feeling of freshness throughout the day. ₹412.00